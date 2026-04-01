April Movie Calendar: Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, Ram Charan Starrer Peddi Lead The Lineup Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze
April 2026 brings diverse releases including Bhoot Bangla, Peddi, Dacoit and more, spanning romance, horror, action and drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: April is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie lovers. From romantic dramas and emotional family stories to supernatural thrillers, horror comedies and big-budget action films, the month has something for everyone. While the box office is still feeling the impact of Dhurandhar 2, several Bollywood, South Indian and international films are gearing up to entertain audiences.
Big stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Ram Charan are also arriving with major releases. Here's a detailed look at the films hitting theatres this April.
Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal
This mythological animated film explores the journey of Lord Hanuman from childhood to becoming a devoted follower of Lord Rama. The film is special because it is announced as India's first fully AI-generated feature film. The makers aim to deliver a visually immersive experience for global audiences.
- Release date - April 2, 2026
- Genre - Mythological
- Star Cast - Animated Feature
Pallichattambi
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, this period action thriller is set in Kerala during 1957–58. The story revolves around a cunning man whose risky plans begin to backfire. The film explores socio-political changes of the time while presenting a fictional narrative.
- Release date – April 9, 2026
- Genre – Action Thriller
- Star Cast – Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijay Raghavan, Johny Antony
Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar returns with a horror-comedy that reunites him with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The story is set inside a haunted mansion where marriage is forbidden, leading to spooky yet funny situations. The film promises a mix of supernatural mystery and classic slapstick humour.
- Release date – April 10, 2026
- Genre – Horror-Comedy
- Star Cast – Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Manoj Joshi
Dacoit
This action drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur tells the story of two ex-lovers whose lives cross again during a series of robberies. The film combines romance, betrayal and revenge. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film marks director Shaneil Deo's debut.
- Release date – April 10, 2026
- Genre – Action Drama
- Star Cast – Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni
Patriot
The spy thriller Patriot starring Mammootty and Mohanlal is among the most awaited films. The story follows covert operatives uncovering a national security conspiracy. It features one of the biggest ensemble casts in Malayalam cinema. The film's release, earlier scheduled for April 23, has now been shifted. The new date will be announced soon.
- Earlier Release date – April 23, 2026
- Genre – Action Thriller
- Star Cast – Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathi
Ginny Weds Sunny 2
This romantic drama is the sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny. The story explores the complexities of relationships with a fresh pairing. It marks Medha Shankar's first theatrical release after the success of 12th Fail.
- Release date – April 24, 2026
- Genre – Romance Drama
- Star Cast – Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar
The Wardrobe
This supernatural thriller revolves around a cursed wardrobe that brings dark forces into a family's home. The film promises suspense and horror elements.
- Release date – April 24, 2026
- Genre – Supernatural Thriller
- Star Cast – Rajneesh Duggal, Divya Agarwal
Mercy
This emotional drama explores the sensitive subject of passive euthanasia. It follows a family facing difficult decisions during a medical crisis. The film has already been screened at international film festivals.
- Release date – April 24, 2026
- Genre – Drama
- Star Cast – Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudev, Niharica Raizada
Peddi
Ram Charan returns in a powerful role in this action drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story follows a passionate villager who unites his community through sports. This is Ram Charan's first release after Game Changer.
- Release date – April 30, 2026
- Genre – Action Thriller
- Star Cast – Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
This international supernatural thriller tells the story of a missing girl who returns after eight years, only to bring horror with her. The film reimagines the classic franchise. The film is produced by James Wan and Jason Blum.
- Release date – April 17, 2026
- Genre – Supernatural Thriller
- Star Cast – Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Veronica Falcon
Box Office Competition in April
With so many films across genres, April is expected to be packed with entertainment. Romantic stories, horror comedies, emotional dramas, spy thrillers and action spectacles will all compete for audience attention. The ongoing buzz around Dhurandhar 2 will also influence box office performance. Meanwhile, the postponement of Patriot has created curiosity about its new date.