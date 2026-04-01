ETV Bharat / entertainment

April Movie Calendar: Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, Ram Charan Starrer Peddi Lead The Lineup Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze

Hyderabad: April is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie lovers. From romantic dramas and emotional family stories to supernatural thrillers, horror comedies and big-budget action films, the month has something for everyone. While the box office is still feeling the impact of Dhurandhar 2, several Bollywood, South Indian and international films are gearing up to entertain audiences.

Big stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Ram Charan are also arriving with major releases. Here's a detailed look at the films hitting theatres this April.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal

This mythological animated film explores the journey of Lord Hanuman from childhood to becoming a devoted follower of Lord Rama. The film is special because it is announced as India's first fully AI-generated feature film. The makers aim to deliver a visually immersive experience for global audiences.

Release date - April 2, 2026

Genre - Mythological

Star Cast - Animated Feature

Pallichattambi

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, this period action thriller is set in Kerala during 1957–58. The story revolves around a cunning man whose risky plans begin to backfire. The film explores socio-political changes of the time while presenting a fictional narrative.

Release date – April 9, 2026

Genre – Action Thriller

Star Cast – Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijay Raghavan, Johny Antony

Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar returns with a horror-comedy that reunites him with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The story is set inside a haunted mansion where marriage is forbidden, leading to spooky yet funny situations. The film promises a mix of supernatural mystery and classic slapstick humour.