ETV Bharat / entertainment

April Fools' Day 2026 | When Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Pranks Left Others Shocked And Laughing

Hyderabad: On April Fools' Day today, it is the perfect time to look back at some of the funniest and most surprising prank stories from Bollywood. While fans often see actors in serious roles on screen, many of them have a mischievous side off camera. From extreme on-set jokes to harmless playful tricks, the industry is full of pranksters who have left their colleagues laughing, and sometimes shocked.

Here's a look at some lesser-known prank stories involving stars like Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and others.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Ghost Prank on Singham Returns Set

Ajay Devgn may be known for his intense roles in films like Drishyam and Singham, but off-screen he has a mischievous side. Along with director Rohit Shetty, he once pulled off a scary prank during the shooting of Singham Returns at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The duo planned the prank in advance and involved a spot boy. They dressed him in white clothes and spread rumours that the set was haunted.

Since the shoot was happening at night and the location was deserted, the crew members were already nervous. The "ghost" suddenly appearing in the distance made many of them panic. They even tried to scare crew members by telling ghost stories in hotel rooms. The prank created chaos for a while before the truth was revealed, leaving everyone laughing.

Extreme Pranks That 'Caused Divorces'

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have also admitted that some of their pranks went too far in the past. During a podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahbadia, the duo discussed their most extreme tricks. Shetty recalled one shocking prank where they sent a woman and children to a production team member's house, claiming she was his first wife. The situation became so believable that it created serious confusion.

Ajay jokingly added that their pranks might have even contributed to "one or two divorces." The duo admitted that in earlier times they didn't think much about people getting offended. Today, however, they feel more cautious while playing jokes.

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