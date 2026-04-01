April Fools' Day 2026 | When Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Pranks Left Others Shocked And Laughing
From Ajay Devgn's extreme pranks to Lata Mangeshkar's playful trick, here's a look at Bollywood's funniest behind-the-scenes prank stories on April Fools' Day 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: On April Fools' Day today, it is the perfect time to look back at some of the funniest and most surprising prank stories from Bollywood. While fans often see actors in serious roles on screen, many of them have a mischievous side off camera. From extreme on-set jokes to harmless playful tricks, the industry is full of pranksters who have left their colleagues laughing, and sometimes shocked.
Here's a look at some lesser-known prank stories involving stars like Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and others.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Ghost Prank on Singham Returns Set
Ajay Devgn may be known for his intense roles in films like Drishyam and Singham, but off-screen he has a mischievous side. Along with director Rohit Shetty, he once pulled off a scary prank during the shooting of Singham Returns at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The duo planned the prank in advance and involved a spot boy. They dressed him in white clothes and spread rumours that the set was haunted.
Since the shoot was happening at night and the location was deserted, the crew members were already nervous. The "ghost" suddenly appearing in the distance made many of them panic. They even tried to scare crew members by telling ghost stories in hotel rooms. The prank created chaos for a while before the truth was revealed, leaving everyone laughing.
Extreme Pranks That 'Caused Divorces'
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have also admitted that some of their pranks went too far in the past. During a podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahbadia, the duo discussed their most extreme tricks. Shetty recalled one shocking prank where they sent a woman and children to a production team member's house, claiming she was his first wife. The situation became so believable that it created serious confusion.
Ajay jokingly added that their pranks might have even contributed to "one or two divorces." The duo admitted that in earlier times they didn't think much about people getting offended. Today, however, they feel more cautious while playing jokes.
The Bhaang Ladoo Incident on Omkara Sets
Ajay's prank stories don't end there. Costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia once shared an incident from the sets of Omkara. She revealed that Ajay and Vivek Oberoi brought laddoos made with bhaang. Several crew members who ate the sweets reportedly felt dizzy and fainted. Director Vishal Bhardwaj was upset but knew it was meant as a joke. Despite the chaos, the team later laughed it off as one of those fun moments that lighten the mood during intense shoots.
Lata Mangeshkar's Sweet Phone Prank on Dev Anand
Not all pranks in Bollywood are extreme. Some are simple and charming, like the one played by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on actor Dev Anand. Lata ji once disguised her voice and called Dev Anand pretending to be a fan. She spoke to him for several minutes and even hummed a song during the conversation. Dev Anand, who admired her greatly, didn't realise it was her at first. After about five or six minutes, he finally recognised her voice. The prank was harmless and playful, showing a lighter side of two legendary icons of Indian cinema.
Akshay Kumar's Reputation as Bollywood's Biggest Prankster
Akshay is widely known for his mischievous nature on film sets. Over the years, he has pulled several pranks on co-stars and crew members. One famous incident involved actress Nimrat Kaur. Akshay secretly placed forks and spoons in her bag and asked security to check it. When the items were found, Nimrat was confused and embarrassed, even getting emotional. Akshay later revealed the truth, and the incident became a memorable prank between them.
Akshay Kumar's Funny Prank on Nargis Fakhri
Akshay also played a light-hearted prank on actor Nargis Fakhri during the trailer launch of Housefull 5. He stuck a piece of paper on her back while hugging her. The note reportedly had a humorous message. When Nargis realised what happened, she laughed and later took revenge by sticking the paper back on Akshay's back. Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and Jackie Shroff were seen enjoying the playful moment.
Abhishek Bachchan - The Serial Prankster
Abhishek Bachchan is another well-known prankster in the industry. Actress Priyanka Chopra once revealed that Abhishek hid her phone on the sets of Bluffmaster. She later took revenge by sending a funny text from his phone to actor Preity Zinta.
There are also stories from veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who recalled that Abhishek would ring her doorbell and run away when he was young. Years later, after marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he repeated the same prank during a visit to her house, showing that his playful nature never changed.
Bollywood's Fun Side Beyond the Camera
These stories reveal that Bollywood isn't always about serious performances and intense drama. Behind the scenes, actors often use humour to break the monotony of long shoots. From Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's elaborate tricks, Akshay Kumar's spontaneous jokes, Abhishek Bachchan's playful antics to Lata Mangeshkar's sweet phone call, each prank reflects the fun side of the entertainment industry.