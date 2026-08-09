ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Reviews Karthik Subbaraj's 'Boldest and Best Work' Dorothy; Latter Reacts

Kashyap shared his reaction to Dorothy on his Letterboxd profile after watching the film ahead of its theatrical release. He gave it five stars and wrote, "Karthik Subbaraj's boldest and best work so far. So surprising and pleasantly shocking that you can not see it coming." The review has added more interest around Dorothy, which is already one of the much-awaited Tamil films of the year.

Hyderabad: Anurag Kashyap has given Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Dorothy a five-star review, calling it the filmmaker's "boldest and best work so far." Subbaraj has now responded to the praise, thanking Kashyap for his support and for his glowing first review of the film.

Responding to Kashyap's words, Subbaraj wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Anurag Sir for your Support and giving Dorothy its first Glowing review. Glad you thoroughly enjoyed the film." The exchange between the two filmmakers has given audiences an early glimpse into the kind of response Dorothy is receiving before its release. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Sananth and Rishikanth are also part of the cast.

Dorothy is described as a deeply emotional story set in rural India in the early 1990s. The film deals with friendship, caste, violence and prejudice. At its centre is an enduring friendship that is tested by a harsh social environment. Subbaraj has said that Dorothy is a story that has been close to his heart for many years. He has described the film as one that explores identity, caste, masculinity and compassion through human characters rather than relying only on spectacle.

The director has also said that the story is rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, but the emotions in it are universal. Friendship, hope and compassion form an important part of the film as its characters deal with a world shaped by division and violence. The newly released teaser has already offered a first look at the film's mood and visual style. It presents a quiet but intense world, with the emotional tension building beneath the surface.

Music is another major part of Dorothy. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has created the original score for the film. The project marks his milestone 1,540th film, making his association with Dorothy a notable part of its journey. Dorothy will also get an international start. The film has been selected for a world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. It will then reach theatres worldwide on September 25, 2026.