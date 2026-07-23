Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why He Skipped Bandar Promotions: 'It Is Not My Final Cut'
Anurag Kashyap has distanced himself from Bandar, saying the theatrical version is not his final cut. He admitted the criticism was valid.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has distanced himself from the theatrical version of Bandar, saying the film audiences watched is "not my final cut." Speaking candidly during a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra on his YouTube channel, the director admitted that the criticism the film received was justified and revealed why he chose to stay away from promoting it after its release.
Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, released in theatres in June 2026 and sparked conversations for its portrayal of sexual assault. While many praised Bobby Deol's performance, the film also faced criticism from a section of viewers who felt it was misogynistic and weakened the #MeToo movement. Kashyap now says he understands where those criticisms came from because the version released in theatres was not the one he had intended to present.
Recalling his decision to avoid the film's promotions, Kashyap said, "When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie."
The filmmaker explained that the biggest problem was not with what he had shot, but with what was removed during the editing process. According to him, those changes altered the film's perspective and affected how audiences interpreted its message.
"Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome," he said. During the conversation, Kunal Kamra asked why filmmakers still struggle to protect their original vision even with legal agreements in place. Kashyap responded by saying the industry has changed dramatically over the years, with corporatisation reducing directors' creative control.
He said that "paperwork doesn't matter anymore" because when films are delayed and production costs increase, studios gain greater control over what eventually reaches theatres. According to Kashyap, once a studio takes over the project, the decision about which version gets released is largely in its hands.
The director also reflected on how filmmaking has evolved over the years. He said that earlier, producers often backed films because they genuinely believed in the stories and were willing to take personal financial risks. Today, he feels the focus has shifted towards making commercially successful projects, with only a handful of major studios dominating the market. As a result, he believes many independent films struggle to find funding and timely releases.
Despite the controversy, Kashyap said he was happy that a section of the audience understood what he had originally intended to say through the film. However, he maintained that removing key portions during editing changed the overall impact of the story, making it difficult for him to defend the finished product.
Bandar marks Anurag Kashyap's return to the director's chair and stars Bobby Deol as a fading actor accused of sexual assault. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in important roles.