ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why He Skipped Bandar Promotions: 'It Is Not My Final Cut'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has distanced himself from the theatrical version of Bandar, saying the film audiences watched is "not my final cut." Speaking candidly during a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra on his YouTube channel, the director admitted that the criticism the film received was justified and revealed why he chose to stay away from promoting it after its release.

Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, released in theatres in June 2026 and sparked conversations for its portrayal of sexual assault. While many praised Bobby Deol's performance, the film also faced criticism from a section of viewers who felt it was misogynistic and weakened the #MeToo movement. Kashyap now says he understands where those criticisms came from because the version released in theatres was not the one he had intended to present.

Recalling his decision to avoid the film's promotions, Kashyap said, "When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie."

The filmmaker explained that the biggest problem was not with what he had shot, but with what was removed during the editing process. According to him, those changes altered the film's perspective and affected how audiences interpreted its message.