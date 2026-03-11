Anurag Kashyap Responds To Epstein Files Mention Calling Him 'Famous Bollywood Director'
Anurag Kashyap reacted after his name appeared in the Epstein Files as a "famous Bollywood director," addressing the controversy and the reference in email exchanges.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the controversy surrounding his name appearing in documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The director clarified that he has no connection to Epstein and dismissed the mention as part of a "random mail".
The issue surfaced after newly released documents related to Epstein included email exchanges that referenced several public figures from across the world. Kashyap's name reportedly appeared in one such email discussing possible invitees for an event that was proposed to be held in China.
Speaking on a show, Kashyap addressed the controversy and said that the reference in the documents does not mean he had any association with Epstein.
"In a mail. In a random mail… We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don't know. I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014, I played recce in Bombay," Kashyap said while reacting to the issue. He also joked about the situation, adding, "Wow! What a company I have."
Apparently, this reference is mentioned in an email exchange wherein Kashyap is referred to as a "Bollywood guy" or a "famous Bollywood director" who could possibly be invited to give a talk at a function. Yet, there is no evidence to suggest that this filmmaker ever came in contact with Epstein or that he had anything to do with any function or event that involved Epstein or anything criminal in nature.
These documents are a part of a large collection of records that are linked to investigations and civil lawsuits connected to Epstein. The files include emails, documents and other communications involving several influential figures from politics, business, academia and entertainment.
Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker and paedophile, died in 2019 while in custody in a Manhattan jail. His case had drawn global attention, and the release of documents linked to the investigation has often triggered public debate because they contain references to prominent personalities.
During the same conversation, Kashyap also spoke about the Income Tax raid conducted at his residence in 2021. The filmmaker said the raid was mainly related to his former production house, Phantom Films.
"It had more to do with Phantom Films, because we got out and we split, and the valuation. What was there? What wasn't there? Who has it? Who doesn't have it? All that kind of thing happened," he said.
Phantom Films was founded in 2011 by filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The production house backed several popular Hindi films, including Queen, Masaan, Lootera and Udta Punjab. The company was dissolved in 2018 after the partners decided to part ways.
Kashyap is known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Black Friday, Dev.D and Mukkabaaz. He also wrote the screenplay for Satya and directed the cult gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur.
His latest directorial project, Kennedy, recently premiered on the streaming platform ZEE5. The noir thriller stars Rahul Bhat in the lead role along with Sunny Leone. The film follows the story of a police officer who is believed to be dead but secretly works as a hitman for a corrupt senior officer.
