Anurag Kashyap Responds To Epstein Files Mention Calling Him 'Famous Bollywood Director'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the controversy surrounding his name appearing in documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The director clarified that he has no connection to Epstein and dismissed the mention as part of a "random mail".

The issue surfaced after newly released documents related to Epstein included email exchanges that referenced several public figures from across the world. Kashyap's name reportedly appeared in one such email discussing possible invitees for an event that was proposed to be held in China.

Speaking on a show, Kashyap addressed the controversy and said that the reference in the documents does not mean he had any association with Epstein.

"In a mail. In a random mail… We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don't know. I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014, I played recce in Bombay," Kashyap said while reacting to the issue. He also joked about the situation, adding, "Wow! What a company I have."

Apparently, this reference is mentioned in an email exchange wherein Kashyap is referred to as a "Bollywood guy" or a "famous Bollywood director" who could possibly be invited to give a talk at a function. Yet, there is no evidence to suggest that this filmmaker ever came in contact with Epstein or that he had anything to do with any function or event that involved Epstein or anything criminal in nature.

These documents are a part of a large collection of records that are linked to investigations and civil lawsuits connected to Epstein. The files include emails, documents and other communications involving several influential figures from politics, business, academia and entertainment.