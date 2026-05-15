Anurag Kashyap Admits Feeling Lost With Filmmaking, Says He Came To Cannes To 'Figure Out' The Way Forward
Anurag Kashyap says he 'feels lost' with filmmaking, criticises Cannes red carpet obsession, and attends the festival to rediscover cinema's future.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again arrived at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, but this time, he is not there with a film. Instead, the director says he has come to understand where cinema is heading at a time when the global film industry is going through massive changes.
Known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Kennedy, Kashyap admitted that he currently feels exhausted and confused about filmmaking. Speaking in an interview with a film critic, the filmmaker said he is trying to rediscover his creative direction.
“I am here to figure out a lot of things. I am very fed up with making films. On one hand, there is AI. And with the current state of the film industry… I don’t know what is being made, or why it is being made. So I’ve come here because this isn’t a problem particular to India. Filmmakers across the world are facing it, even in Hollywood, everywhere,” Kashyap said.
The director explained that one of the main reasons behind his Cannes visit this year is to watch the work of new filmmakers and understand how young directors are changing the language of cinema.
“There are 11 new filmmakers making their debut in competition, and that’s why I’ve come. I wanted to understand what these new filmmakers are doing. I’ve been watching a lot of their work, and it’s actually been very rewarding, the way they are breaking rules, the way they are approaching cinema,” he shared.
Kashyap also revealed that film festivals often help him whenever he feels creatively lost. According to him, travelling to such festivals gives him a fresh perspective and motivation.
“I’ve come here to figure out the way forward, because whenever I feel lost, I don’t know what to do next, then I start touring the film festivals,” he added.
Apart from discussing cinema, Kashyap also spoke about what he feels is the biggest misunderstanding about Cannes in India. The filmmaker said that many people focus only on celebrity fashion and red carpet appearances, while ignoring the actual purpose of the festival.
“In India, the obsession with Cannes is only about walking the red carpet. People don’t understand that there is a festival beyond it, and that its purpose extends far beyond the red carpet,” he said.
Taking a humorous dig at his own appearances, Kashyap jokingly added, “Hum log side se chale jaate hai (We just walk past it quietly).”
The filmmaker further stressed that cinema screenings and discussions should remain the heart of Cannes. He also expressed disappointment over how many visitors from India do not actively participate in film screenings.
“That’s the least important part of Cannes. What matters more is the cinema. And I don’t even think most people come here for the cinema anymore,” Kashyap remarked.
Meanwhile, Kashyap is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and has already sparked discussions online for its bold and controversial themes.