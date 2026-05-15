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Anurag Kashyap Admits Feeling Lost With Filmmaking, Says He Came To Cannes To 'Figure Out' The Way Forward

Anurag Kashyap Admits Feeling Lost With Filmmaking, Says He Came To Cannes To 'Figure Out' The Way Forward ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again arrived at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, but this time, he is not there with a film. Instead, the director says he has come to understand where cinema is heading at a time when the global film industry is going through massive changes.

Known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Kennedy, Kashyap admitted that he currently feels exhausted and confused about filmmaking. Speaking in an interview with a film critic, the filmmaker said he is trying to rediscover his creative direction.

“I am here to figure out a lot of things. I am very fed up with making films. On one hand, there is AI. And with the current state of the film industry… I don’t know what is being made, or why it is being made. So I’ve come here because this isn’t a problem particular to India. Filmmakers across the world are facing it, even in Hollywood, everywhere,” Kashyap said.

The director explained that one of the main reasons behind his Cannes visit this year is to watch the work of new filmmakers and understand how young directors are changing the language of cinema.

“There are 11 new filmmakers making their debut in competition, and that’s why I’ve come. I wanted to understand what these new filmmakers are doing. I’ve been watching a lot of their work, and it’s actually been very rewarding, the way they are breaking rules, the way they are approaching cinema,” he shared.

Kashyap also revealed that film festivals often help him whenever he feels creatively lost. According to him, travelling to such festivals gives him a fresh perspective and motivation.