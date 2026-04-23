'Very Much On Schedule': Anurag Basu Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Film Will Release As Planned This Year
Anurag Basu confirms Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's romantic musical is on schedule, dismissing delay rumours, with the T-Series-backed film set for release this year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is progressing smoothly, putting an end to recent rumours about delays. The yet-to-be-titled project, backed by T-Series, is on track for its planned theatrical release later this year.
There had been speculation that the film might face a delay, but the makers have now clarified that everything is going as per schedule. According to a report by a newswire, the shoot is currently underway and moving forward without any issues. The team has confirmed that there are no changes in the release plan.
Sharing an update, Anurag Basu told a newswire, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended."
The film has already generated strong buzz, mainly because it marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The teaser, which was released earlier, hinted at a romantic musical story and gave a glimpse of their performances together.
The project is said to be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai and was officially announced in February last year. In the first look video shared by Kartik Aaryan in 2025, he was seen playing the guitar and performing on stage, suggesting that music will play an important role in the film’s narrative. The teaser also included short moments of Kartik and Sreeleela together.
The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam, whose collaboration with Basu in the past has been widely appreciated. Music is likely to be one of the key highlights of this film as well.
The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. With shooting currently in full swing and no delays in sight, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the year.
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