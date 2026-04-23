ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Very Much On Schedule': Anurag Basu Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Film Will Release As Planned This Year

Anurag Basu Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Film Will Release As Planned This Year ( Photo: IG )

Hyderabad: Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is progressing smoothly, putting an end to recent rumours about delays. The yet-to-be-titled project, backed by T-Series, is on track for its planned theatrical release later this year. There had been speculation that the film might face a delay, but the makers have now clarified that everything is going as per schedule. According to a report by a newswire, the shoot is currently underway and moving forward without any issues. The team has confirmed that there are no changes in the release plan. Sharing an update, Anurag Basu told a newswire, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended."