Anupama Parameswaran Shocked As Cyberbully Turns Out To Be A 20-Year-Old Girl From Tamil Nadu

Taking to Instagram, Anupama shared her experience, writing: "A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations - it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online."

Hyderabad: Actress Anupama Parameswaran has become the most recent target of online harassment. The Karthikeya 2 actress shared in a social media post that someone was posting fake and inappropriate material about her and her family online. These posts reportedly included edited photographs and unsubstantiated accusations, which caused the actress great distress.

After looking into the matter more closely, Anupama discovered that the same individual had created multiple fake profiles to spread hate and false information about her. Consequently, she filed a report to the Cyber Crime Police in the Kerala jurisdiction, who quickly proceeded to investigate. The police were able to identify the individual.

Anupama revealed that the culprit was a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu. "To my surprise, it turned out to be a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu. Considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind," she said. While showing compassion toward the accused, Anupama also issued a strong warning to those who misuse social media: "Owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow."

The actress confirmed that legal action has already been taken and that the accused will face the consequences of her actions. "Being an actor or a public figure doesn't strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence – and accountability is real," Anupama concluded. Her bravery has been praised by fans and other actors alike, as they appreciated her courage in speaking out against harassment and for encouraging digital responsibility.