Anupama Parameswaran Reveals 'Narcissistic Abuse' In Past Relationship: 'Two Years of Pain'
Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about two years of alleged narcissistic abuse after cryptic posts that sparked breakup rumours involving Dhruv Vikram.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a difficult chapter in her personal life, revealing that she experienced "narcissistic abuse" for two years in a past relationship. The actor did not name her former partner, and her comments come weeks after a series of emotional Instagram posts sparking speculation about a breakup. Fans linked the posts to her reported relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram, though neither Anupama nor Dhruv has ever publicly confirmed that they were dating.
'There were two years of pain'
In a conversation with a YouTube podcast, Anupama explained that her emotional Instagram posts were not made on impulse. "There is two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction, behind that one post," she said. The actor added that she waited until she felt ready to speak about what had happened. "I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal," she said, explaining that she was finding the courage to address it. Anupama said she had experienced "narcissistic abuse for two years" and wanted to speak particularly to people who may be going through similar situations without recognising them.
'I started to shrink'
The actor also spoke about how the relationship affected her personally. According to Anupama, she began to feel like she was "shrinking" instead of growing. She said she lost a significant amount of weight and described an emotionally exhausting cycle in which her partner's behaviour could change dramatically.
She also used characters from Tamil cinema to describe the different sides of the person she was dealing with. Referring to Chiyaan Vikram's Anniyan, Anupama said one day he could be like Remo, showering her with love, while the next day he could turn into Anniyan, showing a much harsher side, before becoming Ambi, apologising and promising to change.
The reference has drawn attention because Dhruv Vikram, who has been romantically linked with Anupama in unconfirmed reports, is Chiyaan Vikram's son. However, Anupama did not name her former partner in the podcast, and there is no confirmation that her comments were about Dhruv.
Break-up rumours with Dhruv Vikram
Anupama and Dhruv Vikram were linked by fans in 2025 while working on Bison Kaalamaadan. Their public interactions and social media posts further fuelled the rumours. However, the two never confirmed their relationship. Anupama's recent posts about letting go, healing and choosing herself led fans to speculate that the two had parted ways. Her latest comments have now added more context to those posts, although she has not named the person she was referring to.
"I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear," Anupama had written in one of her posts. The actor now appears focused on healing and moving forward, while urging people who may be facing similar experiences to recognise the signs and seek a way out.
Work Front
On the work front, Anupama continues to be one of the popular names in South Indian cinema. She made her debut with the Malayalam hit Premam and later appeared in films such as Karthikeya 2, Tillu Square, Dragon and Paradha. She has been part of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, with projects including Crazy Kalyanam, Bhogi and Mareechika in her upcoming lineup.