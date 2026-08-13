ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupama Parameswaran Reveals 'Narcissistic Abuse' In Past Relationship: 'Two Years of Pain'

Hyderabad: Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a difficult chapter in her personal life, revealing that she experienced "narcissistic abuse" for two years in a past relationship. The actor did not name her former partner, and her comments come weeks after a series of emotional Instagram posts sparking speculation about a breakup. Fans linked the posts to her reported relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram, though neither Anupama nor Dhruv has ever publicly confirmed that they were dating.

'There were two years of pain'

In a conversation with a YouTube podcast, Anupama explained that her emotional Instagram posts were not made on impulse. "There is two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction, behind that one post," she said. The actor added that she waited until she felt ready to speak about what had happened. "I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal," she said, explaining that she was finding the courage to address it. Anupama said she had experienced "narcissistic abuse for two years" and wanted to speak particularly to people who may be going through similar situations without recognising them.

'I started to shrink'

The actor also spoke about how the relationship affected her personally. According to Anupama, she began to feel like she was "shrinking" instead of growing. She said she lost a significant amount of weight and described an emotionally exhausting cycle in which her partner's behaviour could change dramatically.