ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love Or Career? Anupama Parameswaran's Answer Is Anything But Ordinary

Hyderabad: Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently interacted with her fans through an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. The actor, who has been in the news over reports about her personal life and relationship, opened a question box on her Instagram Story and answered several questions about her career, personality, love and more.

During the session, one fan asked Anupama for advice on choosing between love and a career. The fan asked, “If you have to advice a girl to choose between career or love, what would you suggest???” Anupama’s response was short but has now caught the attention of many.

Anupama Parameswaran's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Responding to the question, Anupama said, “If it’s real love, you will never have to choose,” along with a red heart and a smiling emoji. Anupama’s comment has drawn attention as she has recently been in the news over reports about her personal life. However, the actor did not mention anyone or give any details about her own relationship while answering the fan’s question.