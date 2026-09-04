Love Or Career? Anupama Parameswaran's Answer Is Anything But Ordinary
Anupama Parameswaran recently interacted with fans on Instagram, discussing her career, personal views and love, while one answer has sparked curiosity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Anupama Parameswaran recently interacted with her fans through an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. The actor, who has been in the news over reports about her personal life and relationship, opened a question box on her Instagram Story and answered several questions about her career, personality, love and more.
During the session, one fan asked Anupama for advice on choosing between love and a career. The fan asked, “If you have to advice a girl to choose between career or love, what would you suggest???” Anupama’s response was short but has now caught the attention of many.
Responding to the question, Anupama said, “If it’s real love, you will never have to choose,” along with a red heart and a smiling emoji. Anupama’s comment has drawn attention as she has recently been in the news over reports about her personal life. However, the actor did not mention anyone or give any details about her own relationship while answering the fan’s question.
Apart from this, Anupama also spoke about her work during the Q&A session. When a fan asked where she was, she revealed that she is currently in Hyderabad. She was also asked about her upcoming films. While she said that she could not reveal the complete list of her projects, she mentioned Crazy Kalyanam and Bhogi among her Telugu films.
Anupama also revealed that she is working on three Tamil films, three Malayalam films and one Hindi film, apart from her Telugu projects. This means the actor currently has several films lined up across different languages.
Moreover, the actor answered questions about her curly hair and fearless personality. When asked how she stays fearless, Anupama said that she believes in the truth and that it gives her courage. She also suggested that fans check out the Curly Girl Method on YouTube and Instagram when asked about her hair.
During the AMA, Anupama also shared an adorable childhood picture after a fan asked for her cutest photo. She captioned it, “This one keeps me going.” Overall, the actor’s fun interaction with fans gave them a glimpse into her personal thoughts and busy professional life.
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