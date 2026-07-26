ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupama Chopra Links Dhurandhar Review Backlash To Student Protests, Internet Reacts

In her post, Chopra wrote, "Six months ago, I got death threats because I didn't like a film. The viciousness scared me. Thank you Gen Z for your courage and irreverence. You have given us all hope and strength to hold on to our voices and speak our truth. More power to all of you!" Although she did not mention Dhurandhar by name, many users linked the statement to the controversy that erupted after her review of Aditya Dhar's blockbuster spy thriller.

Hyderabad: Film critic Anupama Chopra has once again found herself at the centre of an online debate after recalling the backlash she faced over her review of Dhurandhar. While praising Gen Z for speaking up during recent student protests, Chopra said the younger generation had inspired her to continue expressing her views despite receiving death threats months ago. Her remarks quickly reignited discussions around her review of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with many social media users questioning the comparison.

When Dhurandhar released, Chopra described it as an exhausting, high-testosterone espionage drama driven by shrill nationalism and an inflammatory anti-Pakistan narrative. Her review received sharp criticism online, prompting her to make it private. The episode also drew reactions from actor Paresh Rawal and triggered a wider debate about the role of film critics.

Now, months later, Chopra's decision to connect her experience with the recent student protests has divided opinion online. Several users argued that there was no connection between a film review and a public protest. One comment read, "The same Gen Z loved Dhurandhar and made it the highest-grossing film of all time." Another user wrote that while death threats should always be condemned, comparing the review controversy with a student movement felt misplaced.

"Even after six months, Anupama Chopra is still stuck on Dhurandhar. That's the impact of Aditya Dhar," one user wrote. Another said, "It was never about simply disliking a film. It was about why you didn't like it." Others, however, maintained that criticism and disagreement should never cross into threats or abuse. They said audiences have every right to disagree with a review, but personal attacks and intimidation cannot be justified.

Released as a two-part spy action saga directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The first film focused on world-building and character arcs, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge expanded the story with larger-scale action and high-stakes conflict. Both films emerged as major commercial successes, with fans praising the performances, particularly those of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.