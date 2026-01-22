Anupam Kher Shocked After Son Sikandar Slaps Him Twice! - Video Inside
A casual father-son moment took an unexpected turn when Sikandar Kher slapped actor Anupam Kher in a video shared on Instagram.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 22, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Anupam Kher was left shocked after his son Sikandar slapped him, not once but twice, in a video shared on social media. The veteran actor did not see it coming when his son slapped him during a casual conversation captured on camera. What began as a light chat after a tooth removal turned surprising when Sikandar hit his father.
The clip, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, shows a candid conversation between the father-son duo after Anupam underwent a tooth removal procedure. In the video, Sikandar revealed that Anupam got one of his teeth removed and that there was numbness on one side of his face.
While chatting, Sikandar jokingly spoke about a dialogue involving someone hitting their father with the back of their hand. As he brought his hand closer to Anupam's face, the veteran actor reacted and asked, "Kya karne wala hai?"
In the midst of a light-hearted moment when Sikandar was about to slap Anupam, the latter made a warning. He told Sikandar that if he slapped him too hard, he would hit him on the nose. "Zyada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga," he said. While this was a warning, Sikandar still slapped him lightly on the cheek. Anupam was clearly shocked after that.
After the slap, Sikandar was like, "Kya karoge aap?" and then slapped Anupam again for an unexpected twist. Following this, Anupam quoted a dialogue from one of his films featuring the late actor Dilip Kumar.
As Sikandar tried to hit him once more, Anupam turned his face away and firmly said, "Nahi nahi nahi beta (No no no son)." When Sikandar continued insisting, Anupam grabbed his hand and stopped him, saying, "Aisa nahi karate. Mat kar." The moment ended on a softer note when Sikandar gently brushed Anupam's cheek instead.
When Sikandar mentioned that he planned to upload the video on Instagram, Anupam objected and said, "You're not going to post this. It's a personal thing between us." Despite this, the video was eventually shared online.
Later in the video, the two spoke about lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. Anupam revealed that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had once cast him for a guest appearance, but later removed the scene. He also shared that he was initially selected to play Mogambo in the 1987 film Mr India, but was replaced by Amrish Puri after Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor decided otherwise.
Sharing the clip, Sikandar wrote in the caption, "For Javed Akhtar (uncle), Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri (legend), Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur (uncle) … enjoy #KherSaab after his tooth removal."
On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in his directorial Tanvi The Great. He will next appear in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Sikandar Kher is the son of Kirron Kher and stepson of Anupam Kher.