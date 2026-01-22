ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupam Kher Shocked After Son Sikandar Slaps Him Twice! - Video Inside

Hyderabad: Actor Anupam Kher was left shocked after his son Sikandar slapped him, not once but twice, in a video shared on social media. The veteran actor did not see it coming when his son slapped him during a casual conversation captured on camera. What began as a light chat after a tooth removal turned surprising when Sikandar hit his father.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, shows a candid conversation between the father-son duo after Anupam underwent a tooth removal procedure. In the video, Sikandar revealed that Anupam got one of his teeth removed and that there was numbness on one side of his face.

While chatting, Sikandar jokingly spoke about a dialogue involving someone hitting their father with the back of their hand. As he brought his hand closer to Anupam's face, the veteran actor reacted and asked, "Kya karne wala hai?"

In the midst of a light-hearted moment when Sikandar was about to slap Anupam, the latter made a warning. He told Sikandar that if he slapped him too hard, he would hit him on the nose. "Zyada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga," he said. While this was a warning, Sikandar still slapped him lightly on the cheek. Anupam was clearly shocked after that.