ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting Sam Neill After Jurassic Park Star Dies At 78: 'Your Warmth Will Live On'

Hyderabad: Veteran Hollywood actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that the New Zealand actor passed away in Sydney on Monday, describing his death as "sudden and unexpected."

In a statement shared on Neill's official social media page, the family said the actor had remained cancer-free at the time of his death. While no official cause of death was disclosed, they noted that he had successfully overcome angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he publicly revealed in 2023.

The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the world, including a heartfelt message from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who remembered Neill not just as a remarkable performer but also as a kind and humble person. Sharing a note on social media, Kher wrote, "DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful Sam Neill."

Recalling their meeting in Sydney, he added, "I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face." Kher also reflected on Neill's celebrated filmography, saying he had admired the actor's work for decades. "From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."