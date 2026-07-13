Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting Sam Neill After Jurassic Park Star Dies At 78: 'Your Warmth Will Live On'
Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill has died at 78. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering the Hollywood legend's warmth and remarkable career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran Hollywood actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that the New Zealand actor passed away in Sydney on Monday, describing his death as "sudden and unexpected."
In a statement shared on Neill's official social media page, the family said the actor had remained cancer-free at the time of his death. While no official cause of death was disclosed, they noted that he had successfully overcome angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he publicly revealed in 2023.
The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the world, including a heartfelt message from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who remembered Neill not just as a remarkable performer but also as a kind and humble person. Sharing a note on social media, Kher wrote, "DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful Sam Neill."
Recalling their meeting in Sydney, he added, "I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face." Kher also reflected on Neill's celebrated filmography, saying he had admired the actor's work for decades. "From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."
Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 13, 2026
Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.
He will be much…
He concluded his tribute by writing, "Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."
His death has also been mourned by leaders in New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Neill as "one of the greats," crediting him with helping take New Zealand stories to audiences around the world. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered him as a thoughtful performer who faced illness with dignity, humour and grace.
Rest In Peace Sam Neill Who Also Known In The Dinosaur World Doctor Alan Grant— WrestlingLifeUK (@Wrestlinglifeuk) July 13, 2026
The Amazing Acting You Bring To Our Screens
The Funny Moment You Created
Just Appreciate That We All Witnessed Your Amazing Talent
🦕🦖@TwoPaddocks @JurassicWorld #samneill #jurassicpark… pic.twitter.com/0LhIfX6Tiv
Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill built a career spanning more than five decades. He became a global star with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park in 1993, where his portrayal of palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant made him a household name. He later reprised the role in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, including Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.
Apart from the blockbuster franchise, Neill earned praise for his performances in films such as The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Omen III: The Final Conflict and the hit television series Peaky Blinders. Away from acting, he also ran vineyards in New Zealand's Central Otago region.
Neill had spoken openly about his battle with cancer in recent years. After chemotherapy stopped working, he underwent CAR T-cell therapy, which successfully put his cancer into remission. In one of his final interviews, he shared his excitement after learning there was "no cancer" left in his body and expressed his desire to return to acting.