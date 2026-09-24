Anupam Kher Says Govinda Has 'Gotten Bogged Down' By Personal Life, Hopes He 'Bounces Back'
Anupam Kher has opened up about Govinda amid ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage and his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnakar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anupam Kher has spoken about actor Govinda amid reports of trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and rumours of his alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnakar. While discussing Govinda’s personal life, Anupam said the actor should not allow his personal matters to affect his professional career.
In a recent podcast, Anupam Kher spoke highly of Govinda and recalled working with him in several films. He said he considers Govinda one of the finest actors he has worked with and praised his talent as a performer.
“I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance - no one can compete with him,” Anupam said.
However, Anupam also had some advice for the actor amid the attention around his personal life. He said Govinda should not let his personal matters or habits become bigger than his work. “But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life,” he added.
Anupam also made it clear that he does not want to judge Govinda based on reports about his personal life. He said Govinda knows his own situation better and should deal with it in his own way. “I am no one to pass a judgment on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it,” Anupam said.
The actor also revealed that he had tried to speak to Govinda and wanted to offer him some words of support. “I called him once, and he said he would call me back. I wanted to tell him, ‘This too shall pass,’” he said.
Anupam further said that everyone goes through difficult phases in life. He believes Govinda has been affected by the circumstances around him but has not given up on his career. “Everyone's life has tragedy. I think he has gotten bogged down by his surroundings, by his life, but he hasn't given up yet, so there is hope,” Anupam said.
He also expressed hope that Govinda would return to doing more work. “I pray that he bounces back and does much more work than he is doing,” he added.
Anupam’s comments come at a time when Govinda’s personal life has been under public attention. The actor was recently seen at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnakar, amid rumours about their alleged relationship.
Govinda was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal wore a red and yellow saree. The two offered prayers at the pandal. Govinda also greeted the paparazzi with “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, while Komal waved at the photographers.
Their visit came hours after Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, visited Lalbaugcha Raja on her own. Sunita was seen offering prayers and interacting with people at the pandal.
Rumours about Govinda and Komal have been doing the rounds for some time, especially after their public appearances together. The speculation grew further after the two were papped together at Mumbai airport earlier this year.