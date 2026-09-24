ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupam Kher Says Govinda Has 'Gotten Bogged Down' By Personal Life, Hopes He 'Bounces Back'

Hyderabad: Anupam Kher has spoken about actor Govinda amid reports of trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and rumours of his alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnakar. While discussing Govinda’s personal life, Anupam said the actor should not allow his personal matters to affect his professional career.

In a recent podcast, Anupam Kher spoke highly of Govinda and recalled working with him in several films. He said he considers Govinda one of the finest actors he has worked with and praised his talent as a performer.

“I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance - no one can compete with him,” Anupam said.

However, Anupam also had some advice for the actor amid the attention around his personal life. He said Govinda should not let his personal matters or habits become bigger than his work. “But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life,” he added.

Anupam also made it clear that he does not want to judge Govinda based on reports about his personal life. He said Govinda knows his own situation better and should deal with it in his own way. “I am no one to pass a judgment on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it,” Anupam said.

The actor also revealed that he had tried to speak to Govinda and wanted to offer him some words of support. “I called him once, and he said he would call me back. I wanted to tell him, ‘This too shall pass,’” he said.