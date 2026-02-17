ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Raised Standard For All Of Us': Anupam Kher, Francis Ford Coppola, Other Stars Pay Tribute To Hollywood Legend Robert Duvall

Among those who paid tribute was veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher, who shared an emotional message remembering Duvall's quiet strength on screen. Calling him "the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention," the Bollywood actor praised his subtle yet powerful acting style. He wrote that Duvall was "quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful," and said that actors like him do not just perform, "they become". Anupam ended his note with a heartfelt message, that read: "Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti!"

Hyderabad: The world of cinema is mourning the loss of legendary actor Robert Duvall, who passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on February 15 at his home. With a career that lasted more than six decades, Duvall became one of the most respected and admired actors of his time. From powerful dramas to unforgettable war films, his performances touched generations of viewers and inspired countless actors.

Duvall's long-time collaborator and friend Francis Ford Coppola also shared a touching tribute. The director, who worked with Duvall on several iconic films, said he was deeply saddened by the loss. Coppola called him "such a great actor" and an essential part of his filmmaking journey. Their work together in films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now remains some of the finest moments in cinema history.

Actor Al Pacino, who starred alongside Duvall in The Godfather series, remembered him as a "born actor." Pacino said it was an honor to work with Duvall and praised his deep understanding of acting. "His phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him," Pacino shared. Their on-screen partnership as Michael Corleone and Tom Hagen is still admired by fans across the world.

Several other Hollywood stars also expressed their grief. Robert De Niro offered a simple yet emotional message, saying, "God bless Bobby. May he rest in peace." Adam Sandler, who worked with Duvall in Hustle, described him as "funny as hell" and "one of the greatest actors we ever had." He sent condolences to Duvall's wife, Luciana, and family. Viola Davis, who appeared with him in Widows, said she was in awe of his powerful yet quiet performances and called him "a giant… an icon."

Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his moving performance in Tender Mercies. He also earned praise for roles in To Kill a Mockingbird and the television epic Lonesome Dove. Whether playing a calm lawyer, a tough military officer, or a broken country singer, he brought honesty and depth to every character.