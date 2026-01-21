ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Dobara Hindu Ho Jaaye': Anup Jalota Takes A Dig At AR Rahman Over His Communal Remark

In the video, Anup openly dismisses Rahman's claims and suggests that if the composer truly believes his religion is affecting his career, he should consider converting back to Hinduism to test that belief. Jalota begins by recalling Rahman's past and professional journey.

Hyderabad: Singer Anup Jalota has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. He took a sarcastic dig at Rahman over his recent "communal" remark. Jalota made his comments in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

He further adds, "Toh unko yeh vishwas hona chahiye ki Hindu hone ke baad, convert ho jaane ke baad, unko phir se filmein milna shuru ho jaayengi. Yahi toh unka matlab hai. Toh mera salah hai ki woh Hindu ho jaayein aur phir try karein ki unko dobara filmein milti hain ya nahi."

The controversy began after AR Rahman spoke to a newswire about prejudice in Bollywood. When asked if he faced bias as a Tamil composer, Rahman said, "Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn't feel any of this." However, when asked about recent years, Rahman suggested that things may have changed. "The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also... but it is not in my face," he said.

Rahman also criticised the film Chhaava for benefiting from what he described as "divisiveness". He said, "It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery."

After facing strong criticism, Rahman released a video statement clarifying his intention and expressing regret for hurting sentiments. He said, "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

AR Rahman is currently composing music for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and is collaborating with Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer on the project.