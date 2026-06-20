'It's Going To Happen Now': Anne Hathaway Announces 3rd Pregnancy, Reveals Why She Started Sharing The News On Social Media
Anne Hathaway revealed she began announcing her pregnancies on social media after being photographed in public, saying it allowed her to share the news personally.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has revealed why she chose to announce her pregnancies on social media, saying the decision came after she realised she was being photographed in public while expecting her children.
The 43-year-old actor, who recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, opened up about the experience during an interview with a magazine. Hathaway said she decided to take control of the situation after noticing photographers capturing images of her growing baby bump.
Recalling her previous pregnancies, Hathaway said she became aware that people had started speculating after photos of her appeared online.
“Basically, I saw someone was taking photos of me, and I think at that point, people kind of knew I was pregnant. I think there were some street shots where you’re just like, ‘Eh, just had a big meal.’ But I was just like, ‘Ok, this is going to happen now,’” Hathaway told the magazine.
The actor said she then discussed the situation with her husband, Adam Shulman, and decided that social media would allow her to share the news on her own terms.
“I remember talking to Adam about it, and I was like, ‘Maybe this is a good use for social media’. If it’s going to happen anyway, maybe I can put something out that feels more personal and that comes from me,” she said.
Hathaway added that making the announcement herself felt empowering and gave her control over a very personal moment. “And so yeah, that was one of the first times that I ever realised that, I got to make the announcement myself. It was really, really cool,” she said.
The Oscar-winning actor announced her third pregnancy on June 19 through a video shared on Instagram. In the clip, Hathaway is seen wearing a flowing white dress while standing in front of the camera with her arms covering her stomach. As Barbara Lewis’ song Baby I’m Yours plays in the background, she lowers her arms to reveal her baby bump before smiling and hugging it. She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x.”
Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012. The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan (10) and Jack (6).
During the same interview, the actor reflected on motherhood and said she feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to become a parent. “I know that not everybody who wants to be a mom gets to be, or a parent gets to be,” Hathaway said. “And I’m just blown away by how fortunate I am.”
The actor has previously spoken about how motherhood changed her life. In a 2022 interview with another magazine, Hathaway said she did not feel “fully here” until she became a mother and that the experience encouraged her to be more honest with herself.
On the professional front, Hathaway continues to remain busy with several major projects. She will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey. She is also set to star in Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, and will return as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3.