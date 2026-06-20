ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's Going To Happen Now': Anne Hathaway Announces 3rd Pregnancy, Reveals Why She Started Sharing The News On Social Media

Anne Hathaway Announces 3rd Pregnancy, Reveals Why She Started Sharing The News On Social Media ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has revealed why she chose to announce her pregnancies on social media, saying the decision came after she realised she was being photographed in public while expecting her children. The 43-year-old actor, who recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, opened up about the experience during an interview with a magazine. Hathaway said she decided to take control of the situation after noticing photographers capturing images of her growing baby bump. Recalling her previous pregnancies, Hathaway said she became aware that people had started speculating after photos of her appeared online. “Basically, I saw someone was taking photos of me, and I think at that point, people kind of knew I was pregnant. I think there were some street shots where you’re just like, ‘Eh, just had a big meal.’ But I was just like, ‘Ok, this is going to happen now,’” Hathaway told the magazine. The actor said she then discussed the situation with her husband, Adam Shulman, and decided that social media would allow her to share the news on her own terms.