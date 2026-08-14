The End Of Oak Street Ending Explained: All Your Questions Answered
The End of Oak Street follows a family facing an impossible journey after their quiet neighbourhood is suddenly transported into a dangerous prehistoric world.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Spoilers ahead.
Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell’s The End of Oak Street is a science-fiction adventure about a family that suddenly finds itself in the world of dinosaurs. Set in 1982, the film follows Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg Platt (Ewan McGregor), their children Audrey (Maisy Stella) and Brian (Christian Convery), and their dog Starbuck.
It starts as a normal day, but quickly becomes a fight for survival. A strange white light surrounds their neighbourhood and takes it millions of years into the past. The family must then find a way to survive the dinosaurs and return to their own time.
The film has plenty of action, but its ending is also about family, loss and changing the past. Denise finally finds a way to return to 1982, but what she does after coming back creates some big questions.
Here is a simple explanation of the ending of The End of Oak Street.
How Does The Family Get Trapped?
At the beginning of the film, Denise and Greg are having problems in their marriage. Denise is thinking about divorce, while Greg has secretly started working as a pizza delivery driver after losing his regular job.
Their children are also dealing with their own problems. Audrey finds it hard to connect with other people, while Brian is often difficult to control. Their dog Starbuck also goes missing.
Then strange things start happening around Oak Street. Denise finds a plant that should have disappeared millions of years ago. Strange animal remains are also found in the neighbourhood. At the same time, there are reports of unusual activity from the sun. Soon, a huge white light covers Oak Street.
The next morning, the residents discover something impossible. Their entire neighbourhood has been moved to a prehistoric world. Dinosaurs are now outside their homes. The people of Oak Street try to protect themselves, but they quickly realise how dangerous their new surroundings are. There are no roads leading them home, and food and other supplies are slowly running out.
Audrey realises that the strange lights may be wormholes, or portals that can take them to another place or another time. The family later finds one of these wormholes. However, Denise and Greg refuse to leave without their children. The wormhole disappears before they can use it.
The experience also changes Denise and Greg. They finally speak honestly about their marriage. Greg tells Denise that he lost his job and explains why he kept it a secret. The family begins to come together again while trying to survive.
What Happens To Greg?
The situation becomes much worse when an Allosaurus attacks. Greg tries to fight the dinosaur and protect his family. He hits it with a hammer, but the dinosaur attacks him. The Allosaurus bites Greg’s leg and kills him. Denise and the children are forced to watch Greg die. It is a major turning point for the family because they had only just started fixing their relationship.
Denise is heartbroken, but she cannot stop. She still has to protect Audrey and Brian. The survivors later find another wormhole near the librarian Mrs Valcourt’s house. They realise that it appears only for a short time before disappearing again.
Jeannette, a girl from their neighbourhood, manages to jump through the wormhole. Brian tries to follow her but misses it and falls. He is then attacked by a flying dinosaur. Just when it looks like Brian is in danger, their dog appears and saves him.
The group later enters Mrs Valcourt’s house for safety. But the house is filled with dinosaurs. Mrs Valcourt helps them fight one of the creatures but is eventually killed. The survivors return to the roof and wait for the wormhole to appear again. This time, they manage to jump through it.
Denise Goes Back Before Everything Happens
The wormhole takes Denise, Audrey, Brian, Jeannette and Starbuck back to 1982. But they do not return after the event. They return shortly before Oak Street disappears. Denise understands that she now has a chance to change what happened. She warns the people living on Oak Street to leave before the white light appears. She also remembers Greg’s pizza delivery job.
Denise makes sure Greg is sent to a distant bus stop for his next delivery. This means he will not be on Oak Street when the strange light appears. When Greg reaches the bus stop, Denise and the children find him. They finally get their father and husband back.
Soon after, the white light appears again. Oak Street disappears once more and is replaced by the prehistoric world. But this time, Denise and her family are safe. This seems like a happy ending. However, the film has one more surprise.
The Ending Changes The Timeline
Two years later, Denise has written a book about everything that happened. The book is called The End of Oak Street. The government has also closed off the area where Oak Street disappeared. Scientists are studying the dinosaurs and the prehistoric land that now exists there.
Denise, Greg, Audrey and Brian are alive and together. But there is a strange detail involving Jeannette. There are two Jeannettes. The reason is connected to the time travel.
The original Jeannette lived in 1982. She was supposed to be killed when Oak Street was taken to the past. But the Jeannette who survived the dinosaur attack returned to 1982 and warned her family about what was going to happen.
Because of this warning, her family survived. So, two versions of Jeannette now exist. One is the Jeannette who lived through the original timeline. The other is the Jeannette who went to the prehistoric world and came back. This shows that travelling through the wormhole did not simply take the characters home. It changed the timeline.
Did Denise Really Save Everyone?
This is the darkest part of the ending. Denise saves Greg by making sure he is away from Oak Street when the event happens. But the Greg we see at the end is not the same Greg who died in the prehistoric world. That Greg was killed by the Allosaurus.
This raises another question. What happened to the original versions of Denise, Audrey and Brian? The movie does not give a clear answer. It suggests that there may now be different versions of these people because Denise changed the past.
The family we see at the end is alive because Denise changed what happened. In simple words, Denise changed the past and created a new version of events. The Greg who died cannot simply come back. Instead, another version of Greg survives because he was somewhere else when Oak Street disappeared.
That makes the ending much sadder than it first appears. Denise saved her family, but she may not have saved the exact people who went through the dinosaur nightmare with her.
Could There Be A Sequel?
The movie does not clearly announce another film. The main story has a proper ending. Denise and her children survive, Greg is saved, and the family gets another chance to live together. However, there are still many questions. The biggest one is about the dinosaurs.
The prehistoric world is now connected to the modern world, and the government is studying the area. This means the dinosaurs could become a much bigger problem in the future. The wormholes could also appear somewhere else.
A sequel could show another place being affected by the same strange event. It could also explore what happens when humans and dinosaurs are forced to live in the same world. For now, though, The End of Oak Street works as a complete story.
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