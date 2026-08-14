ETV Bharat / entertainment

The End Of Oak Street Ending Explained: All Your Questions Answered

Spoilers ahead.

Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell’s The End of Oak Street is a science-fiction adventure about a family that suddenly finds itself in the world of dinosaurs. Set in 1982, the film follows Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg Platt (Ewan McGregor), their children Audrey (Maisy Stella) and Brian (Christian Convery), and their dog Starbuck.

It starts as a normal day, but quickly becomes a fight for survival. A strange white light surrounds their neighbourhood and takes it millions of years into the past. The family must then find a way to survive the dinosaurs and return to their own time.

The film has plenty of action, but its ending is also about family, loss and changing the past. Denise finally finds a way to return to 1982, but what she does after coming back creates some big questions.

Here is a simple explanation of the ending of The End of Oak Street.

How Does The Family Get Trapped?

At the beginning of the film, Denise and Greg are having problems in their marriage. Denise is thinking about divorce, while Greg has secretly started working as a pizza delivery driver after losing his regular job.

Their children are also dealing with their own problems. Audrey finds it hard to connect with other people, while Brian is often difficult to control. Their dog Starbuck also goes missing.

Then strange things start happening around Oak Street. Denise finds a plant that should have disappeared millions of years ago. Strange animal remains are also found in the neighbourhood. At the same time, there are reports of unusual activity from the sun. Soon, a huge white light covers Oak Street.

The next morning, the residents discover something impossible. Their entire neighbourhood has been moved to a prehistoric world. Dinosaurs are now outside their homes. The people of Oak Street try to protect themselves, but they quickly realise how dangerous their new surroundings are. There are no roads leading them home, and food and other supplies are slowly running out.

Audrey realises that the strange lights may be wormholes, or portals that can take them to another place or another time. The family later finds one of these wormholes. However, Denise and Greg refuse to leave without their children. The wormhole disappears before they can use it.

The experience also changes Denise and Greg. They finally speak honestly about their marriage. Greg tells Denise that he lost his job and explains why he kept it a secret. The family begins to come together again while trying to survive.

What Happens To Greg?

The situation becomes much worse when an Allosaurus attacks. Greg tries to fight the dinosaur and protect his family. He hits it with a hammer, but the dinosaur attacks him. The Allosaurus bites Greg’s leg and kills him. Denise and the children are forced to watch Greg die. It is a major turning point for the family because they had only just started fixing their relationship.

Denise is heartbroken, but she cannot stop. She still has to protect Audrey and Brian. The survivors later find another wormhole near the librarian Mrs Valcourt’s house. They realise that it appears only for a short time before disappearing again.

Jeannette, a girl from their neighbourhood, manages to jump through the wormhole. Brian tries to follow her but misses it and falls. He is then attacked by a flying dinosaur. Just when it looks like Brian is in danger, their dog appears and saves him.