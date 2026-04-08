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'We Celebrate Both Our Boys': Anna Konidala Wishes Akira Nandan On Birthday, Reflects On Son Mark Shankar's 'Second Life' After Fire Mishap

Anna, who has recently joined social media and is gradually connecting with followers, called it "an emotional day" for the family. She began by wishing Akira, the son of Pawan Kalyan and his former wife Renu Desai, with warmth and affection. "Today is an emotional day for our family. It's Akira's birthday. We are so proud of the man he's becoming. A deep thinker, a curious learner, and so kind," she wrote.

Hyderabad: Anna Konidala shared an emotional note on Instagram that touched many, as she reflected on a deeply personal day for her family. The post marked the birthday of Akira Nandan, while also remembering a traumatic fire incident from last year involving her own son, Mark Shankar, which she described as his "second birthday."

However, the day also brought back painful memories. Anna revealed that it had been exactly one year since a tragic fire accident in which her son Mark nearly lost his life. "And it's also one year since the fire where Mark nearly lost his life. Today, we celebrate both our boys. But for Mark, it feels like his 2nd birthday," she shared, adding that the incident still weighs heavily on her mind.

She further spoke about the aftermath of the accident, noting that the investigation is still ongoing. "One year later, the investigation is still ongoing. We still don't know who is responsible for the loss of little Freya, who was only 10… and for the 18 children who were hospitalized," she wrote. Anna also revealed that some of the injured children continue to undergo treatment. "Some children still need surgeries. Their burns were too deep. By God's grace, Mark survived. His lungs were damaged, but today he is okay. He is here, and that is everything."

Recalling the difficult moments in the hospital, she added, "I still remember sitting by his hospital bed, watching him struggle to breathe. No mother should ever go through that." She also expressed gratitude towards those who helped during the emergency. "I will always be grateful to the brave construction workers who saved 15 children before firefighters arrived. They are heroes." Ending her note with a safety message, Anna urged families to be prepared. "Please stay safe. Have a fire extinguisher or a fire blanket at home - and I pray you never have to use it."