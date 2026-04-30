ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anna Konidala Shares Update On Pawan Kalyan's Health: 'Some People Need More Time And Space To Recover'

Taking to social media, Anna addressed concerns about Pawan Kalyan with a heartfelt message. Thanking everyone for their concern, she shared that he is "well taken care of" and recovering steadily. She also gently urged people to respect their privacy, adding that sometimes one simply needs time and space to heal. Anna also added that the family will share more updates at the right time.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is steadily recovering after undergoing surgery earlier this month, following a sudden health scare. His wife, Anna Konidala, recently shared a heartfelt update, reassuring well-wishers while also asking for privacy during his recovery phase.

The health issue dates back to April 18, when Pawan Kalyan experienced severe discomfort during an official meeting. Following medical advice, he was admitted to a hospital where doctors conducted several tests, including an MRI. Based on the reports, a surgical procedure was recommended and successfully carried out.

According to a statement from the Jana Sena Party, the actor-politician had been dealing with health-related concerns for a few months prior to the incident. Post-surgery, doctors advised him to take complete rest for about 7 to 10 days, along with long-term precautions to ensure full recovery. Reassuring fans, his brother and megastar Chiranjeevi confirmed that Pawan Kalyan is "safe, stable, and recovering well." He also mentioned that doctors expect him to gradually return to his routine within a week to ten days.

The news of his hospitalisation had prompted messages of support from across political and film circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.