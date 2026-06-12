ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Even Modi Ji Noticed Me Crying': Anna Konidala Gets Emotional Over Pawan Kalyan’s Rise In Politics After Years of Struggle

Underlining years of struggles, she began the post with, "What a journey this has been." While people see victory, smiles, headlines and photographs, she said, "Very few see the years behind it. The exhaustion. The humiliation. The uncertainty."

Through her post, Anna talked about long road that led to this moment. She also dropped a string of pictures that included their moment together, family photographs with Pawan Kalyan’s children Akira Nandan and Aadhya. One of the images also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the hands of Pawan Kalyan and his elder brother megastar Chiranjeevi following the oath-taking ceremony.

Hyderabad: June 12 holds distinct place in actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's political and personal journey. It was on this day in 2024 that the Jana Sena party chief took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister and a minister in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. To mark the occasion, his wife Anna Konidala shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She also spoke about the criticism and ridicule that came Pawan Kalyan's way and recalled how difficult those years were for the family. "The days and nights when it felt like the entire world was against him. They insulted him. Mocked him. Questioned him. Called him names. And while he was out there fighting battles in public, I was at home trying to stay strong for our children, often feeling completely alone."

There were tough days she said but they continued the journey because giving up was not an option.

"I still remember standing there with tears in my eyes… and even Modi ji noticed me crying (see the photo in my previous post). They were tears of joy and pure happiness. Because sometimes God allows people to be broken, humiliated and tested for years… only to return their dignity in front of the whole world."

Concluding her note, Anna expressed immense pride in her husband. "And if you ask me what I felt in that moment? Just pride. Pride in the man who refused to give up. So proud of you @pawankalyan."

Anna and Pawan Kalyan have been married for more than a decade and together they share a daughter, Polena and a son, Mark.

On the film front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an action comedy directed by Harish Shankar.