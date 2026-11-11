ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anirudh Ravichander Shares First Wedding Pic With Wife Kavya Maran; Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Attend Ceremony

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on Wednesday, November 11. Anirudh has now shared the first picture from their wedding. Several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds were also part of the celebrations.

Anirudh shared the wedding photograph on Instagram, in which the newlyweds can be seen smiling together. The couple chose matching ivory traditional outfits with detailed embroidery. They also wore pearl jewellery for the occasion. Sharing the picture, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime...11.11," along with heart emojis.

Sun Pictures also shared a photograph from the wedding on X and congratulated the couple. The production house wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding!"

The wedding celebrations began with a traditional engagement ceremony on November 10. The event was attended by close family members and a few special guests. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle, was among those present. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, also attended the celebrations. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the other prominent guests.

Anirudh and Kavya kept their relationship away from the public eye for a long time. Rumours about the two dating first surfaced in 2024 after they were spotted together during overseas outings, including a visit to Las Vegas. However, neither of them confirmed the reports at the time. In June 2025, Anirudh also dismissed rumours about his wedding on X. The couple later started making appearances together at a few family events before getting married in Greece.

Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry. He became widely known after his song Why This Kolaveri Di became a huge hit. Since then, he has composed music for several successful films, including Jailer, Vikram, Leo, Jawan and Jailer 2.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and executive director of Sun TV Network. She is also closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad and is often seen supporting the team during IPL matches and player auctions.

Following the private wedding in Greece, the families are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Several well-known personalities from cinema, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend the event.