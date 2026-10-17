Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot This November; Reception Date Revealed
While reports of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding had been circulating, official confirmation came after the Telangana CMO shared a post on X.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after music directors in South India, Anirudh Ravichander, is set to marry Kavya Maran, owner of the SunRisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. She is daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran. The two will enter wedlock in November this year.
While reports of their upcoming wedding had been circulating, official confirmation came after the Telangana Chief Minister's Office shared a post on X. The post announced that Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, visited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence to invite him to the wedding reception, which is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.
Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026
The official statement read: "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It added, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."
Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025
While details regarding the reception are now public, there is still no confirmed information about Anirudh and Kavya's wedding date and venue. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the ceremony will take place in Greece on November 11.
Speculation about the couple first surfaced in 2025 following a Reddit post claiming they had been dating for over a year and are soon to be married. At the time, Anirudh dismissed the rumours on X, posting: "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."
It is a double celebration for Anirudh, as he is currently experiencing great success in both his personal and professional life.
The news of his wedding comes alongside the massive global success of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and featuring music composed by Anirudh. Their previous collaboration, Jailer, produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide. Following that runaway success, Sun Pictures celebrated by gifting Rajinikanth a BMW X7, while presenting Nelson and Anirudh with brand-new Porsche cars and bonus check.