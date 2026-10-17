ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot This November; Reception Date Revealed

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran To Tie The Knot This November ( Photo: ANI, IANS )

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after music directors in South India, Anirudh Ravichander, is set to marry Kavya Maran, owner of the SunRisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. She is daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran. The two will enter wedlock in November this year.

While reports of their upcoming wedding had been circulating, official confirmation came after the Telangana Chief Minister's Office shared a post on X. The post announced that Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, visited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence to invite him to the wedding reception, which is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.

The official statement read: "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It added, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran." While details regarding the reception are now public, there is still no confirmed information about Anirudh and Kavya's wedding date and venue. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the ceremony will take place in Greece on November 11.