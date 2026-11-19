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Anirudh Ravichander Holds Kavya Maran Close, Sings For Her In Unseen Pics From Greece Wedding Celebrations

Anirudh Ravichander Holds Kavya Maran Close, Sings For Her In Unseen Pics From Greece Wedding Celebrations ( Photo: Anirudh - IG )

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a series of unseen pictures from his wedding celebrations in Greece with his wife, Kavya Maran. The pictures show the couple enjoying their pre-wedding festivities, walking hand in hand and sharing a musical moment on stage.

Anirudh shared the pictures on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, along with the caption, "My favourite kind of magic." The photographs feature different moments from the celebrations, including some romantic pictures of the newlyweds.

In one of the pictures, Anirudh is seen embracing Kavya from behind as the two share a happy moment. Another photograph shows them making a grand entry while walking hand in hand through a decorated aisle. Guests can be seen standing on both sides, cheering and clapping for the couple. One of the most special moments from the celebrations features Anirudh singing for Kavya on stage. The composer is seen looking into his wife’s eyes as he sings, while she joins him on stage. The pictures also offer a glimpse of the couple posing with their parents during the celebrations. Kavya looked stunning in a champagne-gold gown with shining details and feather work around the shoulders and sleeves. Anirudh complemented her look in a black shirt and trousers, paired with a grey velvet blazer.