Anirudh Ravichander Holds Kavya Maran Close, Sings For Her In Unseen Pics From Greece Wedding Celebrations
Anirudh Ravichander shares unseen pictures from his Greece wedding celebrations with Kavya Maran, including a romantic moment and a special musical performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a series of unseen pictures from his wedding celebrations in Greece with his wife, Kavya Maran. The pictures show the couple enjoying their pre-wedding festivities, walking hand in hand and sharing a musical moment on stage.
Anirudh shared the pictures on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, along with the caption, "My favourite kind of magic." The photographs feature different moments from the celebrations, including some romantic pictures of the newlyweds.
In one of the pictures, Anirudh is seen embracing Kavya from behind as the two share a happy moment. Another photograph shows them making a grand entry while walking hand in hand through a decorated aisle. Guests can be seen standing on both sides, cheering and clapping for the couple.
One of the most special moments from the celebrations features Anirudh singing for Kavya on stage. The composer is seen looking into his wife’s eyes as he sings, while she joins him on stage. The pictures also offer a glimpse of the couple posing with their parents during the celebrations.
Kavya looked stunning in a champagne-gold gown with shining details and feather work around the shoulders and sleeves. Anirudh complemented her look in a black shirt and trousers, paired with a grey velvet blazer.
In another picture, the couple is seen posing with their parents against a beautifully lit backdrop. Kavya wore an ivory-white saree-inspired outfit with a thigh-high slit and a gold off-shoulder blouse. She completed her look with gold heels and statement jewellery. Anirudh opted for an all-white double-breasted suit and completed his look with dark sunglasses. The pictures also include an unseen photograph from their wedding ceremony in Greece.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11, 2026. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including superstar Rajinikanth and his family, as well as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The couple reportedly exchanged rings on November 10 before tying the knot the following day. They opted for a self-respect marriage ceremony instead of following traditional wedding rituals. As part of the ceremony, they exchanged pendants. Anirudh had announced his wedding on Instagram with a picture and the caption, "My once in a lifetime. For a lifetime. 11.11."
The newlyweds are now set to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Several popular film personalities are expected to attend the celebration.
On the work front, Anirudh recently composed music for Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. The composer also has several projects lined up, including Indian 3, Sandiyar, Dare Devil, AA23 starring Allu Arjun and Arasan featuring Silambarasan TR.