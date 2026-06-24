From Berserk To My Dress-Up Darling: 10 Anime You Shouldn't Let Your Kids Watch
From Tokyo Ghoul and Berserk to Attack on Titan, these anime feature graphic violence, mature themes, or fan service that may be unsuitable for children.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST|
Updated : June 24, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anime has something for everyone. There are light-hearted shows you can watch with the whole family, and then there are series that are definitely not meant for kids.
While titles like My Hero Academia and Komi Can't Communicate are popular among younger viewers, some anime go much darker. From graphic violence and horror to fan service and disturbing storylines, these shows are aimed at older audiences.
Here's a look at some anime that children probably shouldn't be watching.
Berserk
If there's one anime that absolutely isn't for kids, it's Berserk. This story centres on Guts, a solitary swordsman who must fight for survival in a very harsh and violent world populated by all sorts of creatures. There is a lot of graphic violence in the show. Even many adult viewers find parts of Berserk difficult to watch.
Fairy Tail
Fairy Tail is often grouped with popular shonen anime, but it has a lot more fan service than many people remember. The show regularly features revealing outfits and suggestive scenes. While the story itself is about friendship and adventure, some parents may not be comfortable with the amount of sexualized content.
My Dress-Up Darling
This anime was successful due to the cute romantic story and adorable characters; however, this anime is loaded with fan service. As this anime is about cosplay, there are many scenes featuring revealing costumes and awkward situations. It's not the kind of show most parents would pick for younger children.
Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan may be one of the most popular anime ever made, but it's also one of the most violent. Characters are eaten alive, major deaths happen regularly, and the story gets darker with every season. It's gripping television, but definitely not something made for kids.
Tokyo Ghoul
Things get brutal very quickly in Tokyo Ghoul. The anime follows Ken Kaneki after he becomes half-human and half-ghoul. What follows is a lot of bloodshed, torture, and emotional trauma. It's one of those shows that earns its mature reputation.
Monster
Monster doesn't rely on gore as much as some of the other titles here, but it's still very much an adult series. The story follows a doctor whose life falls apart after saving a young boy who later becomes a serial killer. It's slow, intense, and full of psychological drama.
Death Note
Death Note has introduced countless people to anime over the years. The story is built around a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written inside it. Murder, manipulation, and power struggles drive the plot. Younger viewers may enjoy it, but the themes are much darker than they first appear.
Kakegurui
At first glance, Kakegurui is just about gambling. But the anime takes things to another level. Characters become obsessed with winning, and the psychological battles can get intense. The show also contains sexualized content that makes it more suitable for older viewers.
Junji Ito Collection
Anyone familiar with Junji Ito knows what they're getting into. This horror anthology is full of creepy creatures, body horror, and nightmare fuel. Some episodes are unsettling enough to stick with viewers long after they've finished watching.
Happy Sugar Life
The title sounds cute. The anime is anything but. Happy Sugar Life tells a deeply disturbing story about obsession and unhealthy relationships. The further the story goes, the darker it becomes. It's easily one of the most uncomfortable anime on this list.