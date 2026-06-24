ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Berserk To My Dress-Up Darling: 10 Anime You Shouldn't Let Your Kids Watch

Hyderabad: Anime has something for everyone. There are light-hearted shows you can watch with the whole family, and then there are series that are definitely not meant for kids.

While titles like My Hero Academia and Komi Can't Communicate are popular among younger viewers, some anime go much darker. From graphic violence and horror to fan service and disturbing storylines, these shows are aimed at older audiences.

Here's a look at some anime that children probably shouldn't be watching.

Berserk

If there's one anime that absolutely isn't for kids, it's Berserk. This story centres on Guts, a solitary swordsman who must fight for survival in a very harsh and violent world populated by all sorts of creatures. There is a lot of graphic violence in the show. Even many adult viewers find parts of Berserk difficult to watch.

Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is often grouped with popular shonen anime, but it has a lot more fan service than many people remember. The show regularly features revealing outfits and suggestive scenes. While the story itself is about friendship and adventure, some parents may not be comfortable with the amount of sexualized content.

My Dress-Up Darling

This anime was successful due to the cute romantic story and adorable characters; however, this anime is loaded with fan service. As this anime is about cosplay, there are many scenes featuring revealing costumes and awkward situations. It's not the kind of show most parents would pick for younger children.