ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anime Awards 2026 Full Winners List: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling Win Big

Hyderabad: The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards turned into a grand celebration of anime, music, and global fandom as some of the biggest names from entertainment and pop culture gathered in Tokyo to honour the best shows, films, creators, and performances of the year. The landmark tenth edition of the annual awards ceremony was held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa and brought together anime fans from around the world.

The biggest winner of the night was the final season of My Hero Academia, which took home the prestigious Anime of the Year award. Global music icon and longtime anime fan The Weeknd presented the top honour during the star-studded ceremony.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle won Film of the Year. Veteran anime director Tatsuya Nagamine was also honoured with the Global Impact Award for his lasting contribution to anime and pop culture worldwide.

The ceremony was hosted once again by popular entertainer Jon Kabira and voice actress Sally Amaki, who returned for their fourth consecutive year as hosts.