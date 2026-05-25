Anime Awards 2026 Full Winners List: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling Win Big
My Hero Academia Final Season won Anime of the Year at the 2026 Anime Awards, while Demon Slayer Infinity Castle earned Film of the Year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards turned into a grand celebration of anime, music, and global fandom as some of the biggest names from entertainment and pop culture gathered in Tokyo to honour the best shows, films, creators, and performances of the year. The landmark tenth edition of the annual awards ceremony was held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa and brought together anime fans from around the world.
The biggest winner of the night was the final season of My Hero Academia, which took home the prestigious Anime of the Year award. Global music icon and longtime anime fan The Weeknd presented the top honour during the star-studded ceremony.
Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle won Film of the Year. Veteran anime director Tatsuya Nagamine was also honoured with the Global Impact Award for his lasting contribution to anime and pop culture worldwide.
The ceremony was hosted once again by popular entertainer Jon Kabira and voice actress Sally Amaki, who returned for their fourth consecutive year as hosts.
Several global celebrities and anime fans appeared as presenters during the event. The lineup included actor Rashmika Mandanna, K-pop star BamBam, rapper RZA, actor Winston Duke, and Japanese stars Kasumi Arimura and Nanase Nishino, among many others.
The event also featured several live music performances celebrating iconic anime series and memorable theme songs. Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi performed the legendary “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” as part of a special tribute marking 30 years of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Legendary rock band ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION performed “Haruka Kanata,” the beloved opening theme from Naruto.
Another major highlight of the night was the tribute to director Tatsuya Nagamine. The filmmaker has worked on several globally loved anime titles, including Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE. Crunchyroll honoured him with the Global Impact Award for helping anime reach audiences across generations and countries. Animator Masayuki Sato accepted the award on Nagamine’s behalf.
According to Crunchyroll, this year’s Anime Awards received a record-breaking 73 million fan votes worldwide. The countries with the highest engagement included India, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and the United States.
Here is the complete list of winners from the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards:
Anime Awards 2026 Winners
- Anime of the Year: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Film of the Year: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Original Anime: Lazarus
- Best Continuing Series: ONE PIECE
- Best New Series: Gachiakuta
- Best Opening Sequence: “On The Way” by AiNA THE END from DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Best Ending Sequence: “I” by BUMP OF CHICKEN from My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Best Action: Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Best Comedy: DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Best Drama: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Best Isekai Anime: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Best Romance: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- Best Slice of Life: SPY x FAMILY Season 3
- Best Animation: Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Best Background Art: Gachiakuta
- Best Character Design: Gachiakuta
- Best Director: Akinori Fudesaka and Norihiro Naganuma for The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Best Main Character: Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Best Supporting Character: Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- “Must Protect At All Cost” Character: Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY Season 3
- Best Anime Song: “IRIS OUT” by Kenshi Yonezu from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Best Score: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Aoi Yuki for Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
- Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Lucien Dodge for Akaza in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi): Abhishek Sharma for Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards once again highlighted anime’s growing influence around the world. From blockbuster films and emotional final seasons to iconic music performances and major celebrity appearances, the ceremony celebrated how anime has become one of the biggest entertainment industries globally. With millions of fans voting from across countries, this year’s event proved that anime fandom continues to grow bigger every year.