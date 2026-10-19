ETV Bharat / entertainment

Animals Ending Explained: Find Out How Ben Affleck Escapes Punishment And Wins The Mayoral Race

Hyderabad: Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck’s crime thriller Animals has emerged as the most-watched English-language film on Netflix worldwide. The film collected 23.8 million views during its opening weekend from October 9 to October 11, 2026. Directed by Affleck, the film also stars him alongside Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

The thriller follows Mark Kimball, a wealthy lawyer running for mayor of Los Angeles, whose life takes a dark turn after a child is kidnapped. The story begins as a desperate attempt to save his son but soon becomes a story about lies, murder, political power and the unequal value society places on human lives.

The film’s ending reveals how far Mark is willing to go to protect his political future. It also shifts the focus to Ramon, a father who risks everything to save his son. Here’s a breakdown of the ending of Animals.

What Happens After The Child Is Kidnapped?

Mark lives in a beautiful house with his wife, Abigail, and their young son, Denny. However, their seemingly perfect family has several problems. Mark has secretly used money from their joint bank account to support his struggling mayoral campaign, while Abigail is having an affair.

Their lives take a shocking turn when an unknown caller tells them that Denny has been kidnapped. The kidnapper demands $7 million for the child’s safe return.

The couple turns to Dayle, a mysterious woman who agrees to help them in exchange for a large payment. She even takes ownership of their house as part of the deal.

However, they soon discover that the kidnappers have taken the wrong child. The boy in their custody is Hector, the son of Ramon, an undocumented Mexican worker who is in a relationship with the Kimballs’ housekeeper, Cecilia.

Although Mark now knows that Hector is not his son, he remains involved in the situation. Dayle gives him three choices: contact the police, pay the ransom or arrange to have the kidnappers killed.

Mark chooses the third option, hoping to get Hector back while protecting his own money and keeping the incident from damaging his political career.

Does Mark Save Hector?

Mark agrees to deliver the ransom money at an abandoned location near the Los Angeles River. Dayle sends her associate, Rand, to follow him and kill the kidnappers. At the meeting point, Mark encounters two men wearing large rabbit masks. They have Hector with them and demand that Mark hand over the money.

The men push the frightened boy down a steep slope, but Mark manages to catch him before he gets seriously hurt. The kidnappers then move to collect the money, unaware that Rand is waiting nearby with a gun. Rand shoots and kills both men. For a moment, it appears that Mark and Hector are finally safe.

However, the situation takes another shocking turn when a third kidnapper emerges from hiding and shoots Dayle and Rand. The attacker then moves towards Mark, who is still with Hector.

Before the third kidnapper can hurt them, Ramon appears and shoots him dead. He had followed Mark after learning where he was going, determined to find his son. Ramon’s actions save both Hector and Mark. The story also shifts its focus from Mark to Ramon, showing that the desperate father has become the real hero of the situation.