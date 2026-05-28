ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anik Dutta Post-Mortem Report Reveals Severe Injuries; Funeral Delayed Until Friday

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Anik Dutta, best known for films like Bhooter Bhabishyat, passed away on Wednesday after reportedly falling from the terrace of his residence in South Kolkata's Hindustan Park area. Now, it has been confirmed that his final rites will be performed on Friday, after his daughter Oishee returns from Europe.

According to reports, Dutta's body is currently being kept at Peace Haven. Earlier, there was speculation that the filmmaker's funeral would take place on Thursday. However, his wife Sandhi Dutta later confirmed that the last rites have been postponed so that their daughter can return from abroad and attend the last rites.

Speaking to local media, Sandhi Dutta also clarified that there are currently no confirmed plans to take the filmmaker's body to Nandan. However, she hinted that arrangements may be made for fans and members of the film industry to pay their last respects before the cremation takes place. According to reports, Dutta's body will first be taken near legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's residence before being transported to Keoratala crematorium for the final rites on Friday.

What the preliminary post-mortem report revealed

The filmmaker's preliminary post-mortem report was released on Wednesday evening after the autopsy at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM). According to reports, the initial findings mention severe injuries on the left side of Dutta's head. His skull was reportedly fractured, and doctors also found deep wounds on his head and neck. The report further mentioned heavy internal bleeding in the brain.

Apart from head injuries, the filmmaker also suffered multiple fractures on the left side of his body. Several ribs were broken, and his left leg was badly injured. Bruises and abrasions were reportedly found on his face, back and waist. Blood clots were also discovered in his lungs. Doctors believe such injuries are usually caused by falls from a significant height.