Aneet Padda Seen In School Uniform On Shakti Shalini Sets, Video Surfaces Online
Aneet Padda's schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral, sparks mixed fan reactions, and fuels curiosity about her role in the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: A leaked video from the sets of Shakti Shalini has put Aneet Padda firmly in the spotlight, with her look from the film quickly going viral on social media.
The clip, reportedly shot in Gwalior, shows Aneet dressed as a schoolgirl. She is seen in a simple uniform with neatly braided hair, walking through what looks like a school setting. The visuals hint at a rooted, small-town backdrop, as the film continues shooting across parts of Madhya Pradesh.
As soon as the video surfaced online, fans began sharing their reactions. While many appreciated her look and transformation, others were curious about the context of the scene. One user wrote, “I hope this works for her; people are already out there ready to pounce.” Another commented, “Maddock better make this one good. All the best to Aneet and the team.”
There was also speculation about whether Aneet is actually playing a schoolgirl in the film. A user noted, “This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing a schoolgirl.” Another fan added, “Not Rajasthani, but Bengali. And this is most probably a flashback.”
Despite mixed reactions, the short clip has clearly built curiosity around Aneet’s role and the film’s story.
Shakti Shalini is an important project for Aneet. The film is part of the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is expected to have strong emotional and action elements. Her character was first teased in a post-credit scene of Thamma, where she was described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.”
THE PROTECTOR— Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025
THE DESTROYER
THE MOTHER OF ALL
ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG
Reports also suggest that the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, may feature Aneet in a double role - Shakti, the protector, and Shalini, the evil force. Actors Viineet Kumar Singh and Vishal Jethwa are also said to be part of the cast.
The franchise has already seen big success with films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, making Shakti Shalini one of the most anticipated additions.
Meanwhile, Aneet is also set to reunite with Ahaan Panday and director Mohit Suri for a new love story backed by Yash Raj Films. The project is expected to go on floors later this year and release globally in 2027.