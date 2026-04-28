ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aneet Padda Seen In School Uniform On Shakti Shalini Sets, Video Surfaces Online

Hyderabad: A leaked video from the sets of Shakti Shalini has put Aneet Padda firmly in the spotlight, with her look from the film quickly going viral on social media.

The clip, reportedly shot in Gwalior, shows Aneet dressed as a schoolgirl. She is seen in a simple uniform with neatly braided hair, walking through what looks like a school setting. The visuals hint at a rooted, small-town backdrop, as the film continues shooting across parts of Madhya Pradesh.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans began sharing their reactions. While many appreciated her look and transformation, others were curious about the context of the scene. One user wrote, “I hope this works for her; people are already out there ready to pounce.” Another commented, “Maddock better make this one good. All the best to Aneet and the team.”

There was also speculation about whether Aneet is actually playing a schoolgirl in the film. A user noted, “This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing a schoolgirl.” Another fan added, “Not Rajasthani, but Bengali. And this is most probably a flashback.”