'Imagine How She Treats Normal People': Ananya Panday Trolled Over Her Behaviour Towards Ananya Birla On KWK Season 9
Ananya Panday faces social media backlash after viewers accuse her of sidelining Ananya Birla during their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ananya Panday has landed in trouble after the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 aired. Several viewers took to social media to criticise the actor over her behaviour towards fellow guest Ananya Birla. Some users felt that Panday was dominating the conversation and did not make Birla feel included during the episode.
The discussion became more intense after Shanaya Kapoor made a surprise entry during the lightning round. As soon as Kapoor walked onto the stage, Panday became emotional and shared a group hug with her and host Karan Johar. However, viewers noticed that Birla was left standing apart from them, with many viewers saying that the moment was uncomfortable to watch.
Several social media users felt that Birla was ignored after Kapoor joined the show. They also pointed out that Panday and Kapoor seemed more comfortable with each other and shared their own jokes, leaving little room for Birla to be part of the conversation. Some viewers even compared their interaction to a school gang where one person is left out.
One social media user questioned Panday’s behaviour and wrote, "She is treating a billionaire’s daughter like this; just imagine how she is with normal people?"
Ananya Birla felt so left out after Shanaya came #koffeewithkaran— 🐷 (@fitoorrr) November 18, 2026
Another viewer said they felt sorry for Birla, despite her being a billionaire’s daughter. The user felt that Panday, Kapoor and Johar made her feel left out. They also praised Birla for appearing genuine and sensitive during the conversation.
Another comment suggested that Panday became slightly territorial during the episode. The user felt that the actor may not have intended to be rude but was still coming across as unwelcoming towards Birla.
Birla also received support from viewers who liked her simple and friendly nature. Some users said she appeared relatable despite coming from a wealthy family. Others felt that she handled the awkward moments with maturity.
The episode also featured several interesting conversations, including Panday calling her rumoured former partners during the show. However, the discussion surrounding her interaction with Birla became one of the biggest talking points after the episode aired. Koffee With Karan Season 9 streams every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.
Speaking of their professional endeavours, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 17. Ananya Birla is also working on Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta and starring Ranveer Singh.