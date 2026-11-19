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'Imagine How She Treats Normal People': Ananya Panday Trolled Over Her Behaviour Towards Ananya Birla On KWK Season 9

Ananya Panday Trolled Over Her Behaviour Towards Ananya Birla On KWK Season 9 ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday has landed in trouble after the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 aired. Several viewers took to social media to criticise the actor over her behaviour towards fellow guest Ananya Birla. Some users felt that Panday was dominating the conversation and did not make Birla feel included during the episode.

The discussion became more intense after Shanaya Kapoor made a surprise entry during the lightning round. As soon as Kapoor walked onto the stage, Panday became emotional and shared a group hug with her and host Karan Johar. However, viewers noticed that Birla was left standing apart from them, with many viewers saying that the moment was uncomfortable to watch.

Several social media users felt that Birla was ignored after Kapoor joined the show. They also pointed out that Panday and Kapoor seemed more comfortable with each other and shared their own jokes, leaving little room for Birla to be part of the conversation. Some viewers even compared their interaction to a school gang where one person is left out. One social media user questioned Panday’s behaviour and wrote, "She is treating a billionaire’s daughter like this; just imagine how she is with normal people?" Another viewer said they felt sorry for Birla, despite her being a billionaire’s daughter. The user felt that Panday, Kapoor and Johar made her feel left out. They also praised Birla for appearing genuine and sensitive during the conversation.