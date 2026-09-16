ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and his illustrious cinematic journey. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which will be held on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema and his long-standing career that has inspired generations of audiences and artists.