ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Criticism, PM Modi Praise Claims And Why Critics 'Have No Sense'

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has reacted to the criticism surrounding his Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor was announced as the recipient of the prestigious honour for 2024, recognising his long contribution to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 16.

Anant Nag will receive the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat on September 22. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the veteran actor opened up about the honour, his journey in cinema and the criticism he faced on social media.

Anant Nag Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Karnataka

Anant Nag said he was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him after the award was announced. He also recalled receiving the Padma Bhushan last year.

“I am very happy that the Prime Minister congratulated me. I received the Padma Bhushan last year, and this year I will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I dedicate this award to the people of Karnataka,” he said.

The actor also spoke about his association with late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar. Anant Nag said he always looked up to the veteran actor and considered him a guide in his career. “I have always considered Dr Rajkumar my guiding ship. His was a big ship, while mine is a small boat,” Anant Nag said.

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag (Photo: ETV Bharat)

He recalled how Rajkumar used to prepare carefully before starting a film. According to Anant Nag, the actor would bring writers, musicians and directors together and spend a long time working on the story and screenplay. “He had a very disciplined and organised way of working. I learnt that from Dr Rajkumar,” he said.

Anant Nag also acted with Rajkumar in Kaamana Billu and Bhakta Prahlada. Speaking about their association, he said, “I tried to follow the path that he walked. I believe that is why I have received the blessings of the people.”

Anant Nag On His Journey In Cinema

Anant Nag has worked in more than 300 films during his career. Looking back, he recalled starting his journey with Sankalpa. He later worked in Shyam Benegal’s Hindi film Ankur.