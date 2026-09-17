INTERVIEW | Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Criticism, PM Modi Praise Claims And Why Critics 'Have No Sense'
In conversation with Ravikumar MK for ETV Bharat, Anant Nag addresses Phalke Award criticism, PM Modi praise claims and his response to social media critics.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has reacted to the criticism surrounding his Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor was announced as the recipient of the prestigious honour for 2024, recognising his long contribution to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 16.
Anant Nag will receive the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat on September 22. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the veteran actor opened up about the honour, his journey in cinema and the criticism he faced on social media.
Anant Nag Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Karnataka
Anant Nag said he was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him after the award was announced. He also recalled receiving the Padma Bhushan last year.
“I am very happy that the Prime Minister congratulated me. I received the Padma Bhushan last year, and this year I will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I dedicate this award to the people of Karnataka,” he said.
The actor also spoke about his association with late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar. Anant Nag said he always looked up to the veteran actor and considered him a guide in his career. “I have always considered Dr Rajkumar my guiding ship. His was a big ship, while mine is a small boat,” Anant Nag said.
He recalled how Rajkumar used to prepare carefully before starting a film. According to Anant Nag, the actor would bring writers, musicians and directors together and spend a long time working on the story and screenplay. “He had a very disciplined and organised way of working. I learnt that from Dr Rajkumar,” he said.
Anant Nag also acted with Rajkumar in Kaamana Billu and Bhakta Prahlada. Speaking about their association, he said, “I tried to follow the path that he walked. I believe that is why I have received the blessings of the people.”
Anant Nag On His Journey In Cinema
Anant Nag has worked in more than 300 films during his career. Looking back, he recalled starting his journey with Sankalpa. He later worked in Shyam Benegal’s Hindi film Ankur.
The actor also spoke about his early years in theatre in Mumbai. He said he worked with several Kannada theatre personalities and learnt the craft there. His younger brother and late actor Shankar Nag was also with him during those years.
“I was around 20, and Shankar was 14. He was always with me. We both learnt (acting) in Mumbai before I entered the Kannada film industry,” he recalled.
Anant Nag said his work in cinema was also shaped by the kind of films made in Karnataka. He pointed to filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal, KV Jayaram and Dorai-Bhagavan, who made movies based on stories rooted in local culture.
‘Films Should Be Made Keeping The Audience In Mind’
When asked how he chooses his films, Anant Nag said the audience has always been an important factor for him.
"Films should be made keeping the audience in mind. It is not about what I like. We should think about what can entertain the people," he said. He added that actors and filmmakers should respect cinema as an art form.
Anant Nag Hits Back At Social Media Critics
Anant Nag also addressed social media claims that he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award because he had praised PM Modi.
Responding to the criticism, he said, “They are people without sense. What happens when you put fire in the hands of someone without sense? That is what they are doing.”
The actor further said that such critics would have targeted whoever received the award. “It is not just about me. If the award had been given to someone else, they would have criticised that person too. They would have criticised the Prime Minister as well,” Anant Nag said.
The veteran actor once again dedicated the honour to the people of Karnataka, calling it “your award” and “Karnataka’s award.”