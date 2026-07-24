'Waited 1.5 Years': Anandhi Ajay Cries After All Her Scenes Are Removed From Vijay's Jana Nayagan
Tamil TV actor Anandhi Ajay broke down after discovering all her scenes were cut from Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil television actor Anandhi Ajay became emotional after knowing that all of her scenes in Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, had been removed from the final cut. The actor shared a video on Instagram after watching the film in theatres and expressed her disappointment over not being a part of the movie despite working on it for nearly a year.
Jana Nayagan, which released in theatres on Thursday after a seven-month delay, marks Vijay's last film before he entered politics and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
In the video, Anandhi said that although many of her scenes from previous projects had been edited out, this time it was much more painful because Jana Nayagan was very special to her.
"I have acted in many films where some of my scenes were removed. I never felt this sad before. But this film means a lot to me because it was my comeback project. I waited for almost one and a half years for its release, and I was excited to share screen space with Vijay sir," she said.
The actor added that she went to the theatre with high hopes of watching herself on the big screen alongside Vijay. However, she was shocked to find that all her scenes had been removed.
"I went to the theatre happily, believing my scenes would be there. I was looking forward to watching my combination scenes with Vijay sir. I never expected everything to be cut. I feel very unlucky, but I guess I have to accept it," she said while holding back tears.
Despite her disappointment, Anandhi praised the film and encouraged audiences to watch it. "The film is very good, and it carries a strong message about women's empowerment. Everyone should watch it. I only feel sad because this was Vijay sir's last film. If he had continued acting, maybe I would have got another chance to work with him," she said.
Anandhi Ajay has appeared in popular serials such as Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Besides acting, she is also a trained classical dancer and enjoys yoga. She has also participated in reality shows including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No.1 Seasons 6 and 7, and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.
Talking about Jana Nayagan, it stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in key roles. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 42.70 crore net in India on its opening day. It has also collected around Rs 78 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews.