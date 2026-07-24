ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Waited 1.5 Years': Anandhi Ajay Cries After All Her Scenes Are Removed From Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Hyderabad: Tamil television actor Anandhi Ajay became emotional after knowing that all of her scenes in Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, had been removed from the final cut. The actor shared a video on Instagram after watching the film in theatres and expressed her disappointment over not being a part of the movie despite working on it for nearly a year.

Jana Nayagan, which released in theatres on Thursday after a seven-month delay, marks Vijay's last film before he entered politics and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the video, Anandhi said that although many of her scenes from previous projects had been edited out, this time it was much more painful because Jana Nayagan was very special to her.

"I have acted in many films where some of my scenes were removed. I never felt this sad before. But this film means a lot to me because it was my comeback project. I waited for almost one and a half years for its release, and I was excited to share screen space with Vijay sir," she said.