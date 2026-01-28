'An Irreplaceable Void': Pawan Kalyan, Kangana Ranaut Lead Tributes For Ajit Pawar
Celebrities across film industries mourn Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after his tragic death in a plane crash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sudden passing of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, due to a plane crash has come as a shock to our country. On Wednesday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the plane he was on crashed about 5 km from the runway while trying to land in Baramati, killing all 6 people onboard including Pawar, two crew members, and three staff. Since the news broke out, condolences have been pouring in from political to entertainment industry, with many celebrities expressing their sympathy for one of the most powerful political personality in Maharashtra.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who knew Ajit Pawar personally, shared an emotional note on X, calling his death an "irreplaceable loss." "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra's most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel," he wrote, adding, "He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void."
Riteish also recalled his personal interactions with the late leader, saying, "I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, and I will always remember the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."
Actor Ajay Devgn also mourned the loss and expressed his shock over the tragedy. Posting on X, he wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti."
Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut reacted emotionally after learning about the incident. She was reportedly informed by photographers outside Parliament in Delhi. In a video that surfaced online, a visibly shaken Kangana said, "Oh my god… This is such horrible news… There are not enough words to express. I will give a proper statement later after aligning my emotions."
Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also shared a detailed condolence message. "Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister… His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered," he wrote. He extended his sympathies to Pawar's family, party workers, and admirers.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his sorrow, remembering Ajit Pawar as a gentle and kind person. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dada. Whenever I met him, he was very gentle and kind. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti," he posted.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar described Pawar's death as an irreparable loss to state politics. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji. A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable," he wrote, while offering strength to Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and the entire family.
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid tribute, saying, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Shri Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic aircraft crash. His service to the people and years of political stewardship will be remembered with respect. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."
Actor Sanjay Dutt echoed similar sentiments. "Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Om Shanti," he wrote.
Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public rally related to the Zilla Parishad elections. He had attended a Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure meeting in Mumbai a day earlier. The aircraft reportedly lost control during the landing phase and caught fire after crashing near the runway. Emergency services rushed to the spot, but there were no survivors.
Authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, have launched an investigation into the crash. Senior officials and Pawar's family members reached Baramati soon after the incident.
