ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amy Madigan Wins Her First Oscar At 75 For Weapons After A 40-Year Wait

The win is historic for Madigan in more ways than one. It came more than 40 years after her first Oscar nomination. She was first nominated in 1985 for her role in Twice in a Lifetime. She now holds the record for the longest gap between a first nomination and a first win for an actress.

Hyderabad: Veteran Hollywood actor Amy Madigan had an unforgettable moment at the 98th Academy Awards as she won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The 75-year-old actor received the award for her role in the horror thriller Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger. Madigan looked surprised and emotional when her name was announced. The audience inside the Dolby Theatre gave her a standing ovation as she walked to the stage to accept the award. The trophy was presented by last year's winner Zoe Saldana.

Madigan began her speech by saying she felt "very overwhelmed." She also joked about how Oscar winners are usually advised not to list too many people in their speeches because the audience might not know them. However, she said those names matter because they are the people who helped her reach the stage. She thanked director Zach Cregger for writing what she called a "dream part." According to Madigan, the role allowed her to fully explore the character and have fun while filming.

She then thanked her daughter Lily and her son-in-law Sean. She also humorously mentioned "all the dogs." Finally, she saved the biggest thank-you for her husband, actor Ed Harris. "Ed has been with me forever, and that's a long time," she said warmly, adding, "None of this would mean anything if he wasn't by my side."

Madigan's performance in Weapons has been widely praised. In the film, she plays Aunt Gladys, a mysterious and unsettling woman in a small American town. The story follows a shocking event where several schoolchildren disappear from their homes on the same night. As the mystery unfolds, Gladys turns out to be a witch who casts a spell to stay alive while battling illness.

Interestingly, horror films rarely win Oscars for acting. Only a few actors in the past have won for performances in horror movies. Madigan's victory therefore makes her achievement even more special. The actor has also spoken openly about her career struggles. For many years, she felt that Hollywood had stopped offering her strong roles. At times, she said, it felt like the phone simply stopped ringing. But Weapons changed everything and reminded audiences of her talent.