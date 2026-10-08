ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amol Palekar Breaks Down Remembering Decades-Long Bond With Nana Patekar: 'He Stood By Me Like A Younger Brother'

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news. Following his death, several members of the film industry remembered the veteran actor and spoke about his contribution to cinema. Actor-director Amol Palekar also reacted to Nana’s demise and became emotional while remembering their long friendship.

Speaking about Nana Patekar’s death, Amol Palekar turned emotional and said that he was still unable to accept the news. He revealed that the two had spoken on the phone just a day and a half before Nana’s death.

Amol Palekar recalled the special bond he shared with Nana Patekar. He said that whenever he needed Nana in his life, the actor always stood by him like a younger brother.

“To be honest, I don’t even know what to say. I am still unable to come to terms with this shock. I heard the news early this morning and was completely numb. We had spoken over the phone just a day and a half ago. He couldn’t attend the performance of my new play, so he had called me himself to say, ‘I will definitely come to the next show.’ And today, he suddenly passed away,” Amol said.

“Whenever Nana would call me, he would begin the conversation by saying ‘Ram Ram’ and would end the call by saying, ‘I touch your feet from afar.’ Whenever I called out to him in my life, he stood firmly by me like a younger brother,” he said.

Amol also spoke about the decades-long friendship between them. He recalled first seeing Nana perform in the Marathi play ‘Pahije Jatiche’ during the Chhabildas movement. He said memories of the two sitting on the steps of Ravindra Natya Mandir and talking remain fresh in his mind.

Remembering Nana as an actor, Amol said that he was extremely talented and generous. He also praised Nana for constantly challenging himself and trying something different with every role.

Nana Patekar (Photo: Getty)

Amol recalled working with Nana in Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen. He said Nana had strongly wanted the role and had even argued with him about getting it.

“During the film Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen, Nana had almost insisted and even argued with me to get that role. The transformation he made within himself, both internally and externally, for that role was truly unforgettable,” Amol said.

Nana Patekar had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was known for his powerful performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi and Angaar. He also worked as a director and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013. Nana was last seen in Subedaar, which was released on Prime Video in 2026 and also starred Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.