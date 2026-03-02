ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I'm A Strong Girl Papa Don't Worry': Ammy Virk Shares 6-Yr-Old Daughter's Words As She Remains Stuck In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has shared an emotional note on Instagram as tensions rise in the Middle East. The actor revealed that his wife and six-year-old daughter are currently in the UAE, and the ongoing conflict in the region has left him deeply worried. The situation escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities. Soon after, Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries. The rising tension has created fear and uncertainty across the region. Ammy, whose real name is Amninderpal Singh Virk, opened up about how this crisis has affected him personally. In his heartfelt post, he wrote, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this."