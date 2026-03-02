'I'm A Strong Girl Papa Don't Worry': Ammy Virk Shares 6-Yr-Old Daughter's Words As She Remains Stuck In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict
Ammy Virk shared an emotional Instagram post expressing concern for his wife and daughter in the UAE amid rising Middle East tensions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has shared an emotional note on Instagram as tensions rise in the Middle East. The actor revealed that his wife and six-year-old daughter are currently in the UAE, and the ongoing conflict in the region has left him deeply worried.
The situation escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities. Soon after, Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries. The rising tension has created fear and uncertainty across the region.
Ammy, whose real name is Amninderpal Singh Virk, opened up about how this crisis has affected him personally. In his heartfelt post, he wrote, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this."
He then shared a touching moment with his daughter that broke many hearts online. "'Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry' is not what a father wants to hear," he wrote. His words showed the pain and helplessness he feels being away from his family during such uncertain times. "Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people," he added.
At the same time, the actor did not forget others going through the same fear. He said, "My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected." Ammy also thanked the UAE authorities for their efforts to keep residents safe. "From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful," he wrote.
He ended his message with hope and faith. "Let's continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected." Ammy Virk is known for popular Punjabi films like Angrej, Nikka Zaildar and Qismat. He began his career with the film Angrej in 2015 and later became one of the most loved actors in Punjabi cinema.
