ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Bungalow Gets Bomb Threat, Police Probe Underway

The threat comes days after Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai, raising fresh concerns about security in the megacity.

According to police sources, the threatening email mentioned the Mumbai Mayor's office, schools across the city, Jalsa and Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. "The e-mail further mentioned a suicide attack at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and a probe is underway," they added.

Police sources said the email warned of explosions at different locations on October 31 and November 27. While schools were mentioned in connection with a threat for October 31, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area was named in connection with November 27. The email also mentioned the names of Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. The authenticity of these claims has not been established.

The email which was sent to Mumbai Mayor's office (ETV Bharat)

For the record, the 'Sholay' actor has two bungalows in Mumbai - Jalsa and Prateeksha - both in suburban Juhu. The megastar meets fans outside Jalsa every Sunday.

Police Conduct Checks After Threat Emails

The threat was received through an email sent to the Mumbai Mayor's office. Officials are investigating the emails to determine their origin and assess the credibility of the claims.