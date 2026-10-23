Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Bungalow Gets Bomb Threat, Police Probe Underway
A bomb threat email targeting Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow has prompted an investigation by Mumbai Police.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Mumbai: A bomb threat email targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert has prompted a police investigation.
The threat comes days after Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai, raising fresh concerns about security in the megacity.
According to police sources, the threatening email mentioned the Mumbai Mayor's office, schools across the city, Jalsa and Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. "The e-mail further mentioned a suicide attack at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and a probe is underway," they added.
Police sources said the email warned of explosions at different locations on October 31 and November 27. While schools were mentioned in connection with a threat for October 31, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area was named in connection with November 27. The email also mentioned the names of Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. The authenticity of these claims has not been established.
For the record, the 'Sholay' actor has two bungalows in Mumbai - Jalsa and Prateeksha - both in suburban Juhu. The megastar meets fans outside Jalsa every Sunday.
Police Conduct Checks After Threat Emails
The threat was received through an email sent to the Mumbai Mayor's office. Officials are investigating the emails to determine their origin and assess the credibility of the claims.
Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 Concert Mentioned in Threat
Diljit Dosanjh is currently preparing for his India tour, with a concert scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The threat against the event has raised concerns about security arrangements for the concert. The development comes after Delhi Police denied permission for Dosanjh's scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, citing threat-related inputs and law-and-order concerns during the festive season.
Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Adds to Security Concerns
The latest threat emails come days after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in suburban Juhu on October 18. According to Mumbai Police officials, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's vehicle as he was leaving a ground. A large crowd had gathered to see him when the shots were fired from within the crowd. Shroff was not injured in the incident, and an investigation is underway.
Mumbai | A school located in the BKC area of Mumbai has received an email threatening to target Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2026
Amitabh Bachchan Recently Shared Health Update
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently told fans that he had been advised to take a break from communicating and focus on rest and recovery. The veteran actor shared the update on X, apologising to his followers for his absence. He also posted a message on his personal blog while extending his Dussehra wishes, explaining that he had received strict instructions to rest.