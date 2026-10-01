ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Injures Knee After Slipping On KBC 18 Set, Says 'Little Difficulty In Standing Up'

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan has suffered a knee injury after slipping and falling during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The 83-year-old actor revealed his health update during the latest episode of the popular quiz show. Unlike his usual opening, Bachchan delivered his monologue while sitting as he found it difficult to stand.

Bachchan usually begins every episode by standing at the centre of the KBC stage and addressing the audience. However, this time, he remained seated and explained the reason for the change.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,” Bachchan said.

The actor pointed towards his injured knee while speaking about the incident. He also told the audience that he was facing a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. His injury appeared to concern the people present in the studio, who wished him a speedy recovery.

However, Bachchan quickly assured everyone that there was no need to worry. He said the injury was not serious and that he would be fine soon. He also continued with the episode and interacted with the contestants despite the discomfort.

Following his opening monologue, Bachchan welcomed rollover contestant Shourjya Das back to the hot seat. She continued playing the game and reached the Rs 50 lakh question after answering several questions correctly.