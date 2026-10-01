Amitabh Bachchan Injures Knee After Slipping On KBC 18 Set, Says 'Little Difficulty In Standing Up'
Amitabh Bachchan revealed he injured his knee after slipping during a KBC 18 shoot, saying he had some difficulty standing but would recover soon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan has suffered a knee injury after slipping and falling during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The 83-year-old actor revealed his health update during the latest episode of the popular quiz show. Unlike his usual opening, Bachchan delivered his monologue while sitting as he found it difficult to stand.
Bachchan usually begins every episode by standing at the centre of the KBC stage and addressing the audience. However, this time, he remained seated and explained the reason for the change.
“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,” Bachchan said.
The actor pointed towards his injured knee while speaking about the incident. He also told the audience that he was facing a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. His injury appeared to concern the people present in the studio, who wished him a speedy recovery.
However, Bachchan quickly assured everyone that there was no need to worry. He said the injury was not serious and that he would be fine soon. He also continued with the episode and interacted with the contestants despite the discomfort.
Following his opening monologue, Bachchan welcomed rollover contestant Shourjya Das back to the hot seat. She continued playing the game and reached the Rs 50 lakh question after answering several questions correctly.
The question asked which national capital was designed by the same architect who was commissioned to work on a library at Lucknow University in the 1930s. The options were Wellington, Canberra, Toronto and Brasilia.
Shourjya was unsure about the answer and decided to quit the game, taking home Rs 25 lakh. After leaving the game, she revealed that she would have chosen Canberra if she had continued. Her answer was correct.
The capital Canberra was designed by American architect Walter Burley Griffin. He won an international competition to design Australia’s new capital in 1912 and later worked on the library at Lucknow University. Griffin died in Lucknow in 1937.
During the episode, Shourjya also spoke about her career plans. She said she is currently preparing for State Public Service Commission examinations and hopes to become a Block Development Officer (BDO).
Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor continues to remain active in films and television despite his latest injury.