ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Working From 7 AM To 7 AM, Says 'Commitments Are Commitments'

Hyderabad: At the age of 83, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his hectic work schedule. He shared that he has been working for almost 24 hours at a stretch, with only a little time for sleep, food and rest. The veteran actor, who is still active in the film and television industry, shared the update with his fans through his Tumblr blog.

Amitabh apologised for not being able to regularly update his blog and explained that the intensity of his work had kept him busy. He revealed that his workdays have sometimes started at 7 am and continued until the same time the next morning.

The actor wrote, “Apologies for this weird numbering and the missed Blogs .. The work hours and the intensity of work just did not give me time to get to connect .. so am extremely sorry !!! Work hours were stretching from 7 am in the morning to almost 7 am the next day .. days of 24 hrs work .. commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other .. time sleep food et al ..”

Amitabh also said that he finally had some time for a break as he began work on the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He said he hopes to return to his regular interactions with fans after reorganising his routine.