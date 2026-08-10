Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Working From 7 AM To 7 AM, Says 'Commitments Are Commitments'
At 83, Amitabh Bachchan reveals his hectic work schedule has left little time for sleep, food and rest as he works 24-hour shifts.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: At the age of 83, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his hectic work schedule. He shared that he has been working for almost 24 hours at a stretch, with only a little time for sleep, food and rest. The veteran actor, who is still active in the film and television industry, shared the update with his fans through his Tumblr blog.
Amitabh apologised for not being able to regularly update his blog and explained that the intensity of his work had kept him busy. He revealed that his workdays have sometimes started at 7 am and continued until the same time the next morning.
The actor wrote, “Apologies for this weird numbering and the missed Blogs .. The work hours and the intensity of work just did not give me time to get to connect .. so am extremely sorry !!! Work hours were stretching from 7 am in the morning to almost 7 am the next day .. days of 24 hrs work .. commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other .. time sleep food et al ..”
Amitabh also said that he finally had some time for a break as he began work on the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He said he hopes to return to his regular interactions with fans after reorganising his routine.
He added, “But a break today as KBC 18th season with Sony does a start .. and one can only pray .. and pray .. I shall be with you in the regularity as before .. but let me organise, or rather let me reorganise my system, and we shall be in correct connect ..my love and my admiration.”
The actor has often spoken about how important work is to him. Earlier this year, Amitabh had shared that even a day without work can affect his routine and make him feel uneasy. He explained that following a fixed schedule has become a habit for him over the years.
Meanwhile, Amitabh is back as the host of KBC for its 18th season. The new season premieres on Monday, August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The show will air from Monday to Friday and follows the theme ‘Sochna Padega’.
Speaking of Amitabh's cinematic endeavours, Amitabh was last seen as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh’s performance was widely appreciated, while the film went on to earn more than Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently working on its sequel.