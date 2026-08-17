ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Trick To Watch Late-Night Matches Without Disturbing Wife Jaya

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where he often shares interesting stories about his personal life with contestants. In a recent episode, the veteran actor spoke about his love for sports and revealed how he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, watch late-night matches without disturbing his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

During the episode, a contestant asked Amitabh if Jaya objects to him watching sports at home, just like the contestant’s wife does. Amitabh laughed and admitted that Jaya does have a similar reaction. However, he revealed that he and Abhishek have found a simple way to enjoy their matches.

“Bilkul aisa hi hota hai, Sir. Toh humne thodisi akalmandi ki, ek alag TV humne lagwaliya apne, aur unko boldete hain, aap jaiye bahut der hogai hain, aap jaake sojaiye, toh woh jaake sojate hain, aur humlog idhar dekhte hain raat bhar (It is exactly like that, Sir. So we used a little cleverness. We installed a separate TV for ourselves. We tell her, ‘You go, it’s getting very late, please go to sleep.’ So she goes to sleep, and we watch here all night),” he said.

Amitabh further explained that they also try to keep the volume low so that Jaya is not disturbed. Sometimes, they even use headphones while watching the matches.