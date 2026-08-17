Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Trick To Watch Late-Night Matches Without Disturbing Wife Jaya
Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he and his son Abhishek watch late-night sports while trying not to disturb Jaya Bachchan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where he often shares interesting stories about his personal life with contestants. In a recent episode, the veteran actor spoke about his love for sports and revealed how he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, watch late-night matches without disturbing his wife, Jaya Bachchan.
During the episode, a contestant asked Amitabh if Jaya objects to him watching sports at home, just like the contestant’s wife does. Amitabh laughed and admitted that Jaya does have a similar reaction. However, he revealed that he and Abhishek have found a simple way to enjoy their matches.
“Bilkul aisa hi hota hai, Sir. Toh humne thodisi akalmandi ki, ek alag TV humne lagwaliya apne, aur unko boldete hain, aap jaiye bahut der hogai hain, aap jaake sojaiye, toh woh jaake sojate hain, aur humlog idhar dekhte hain raat bhar (It is exactly like that, Sir. So we used a little cleverness. We installed a separate TV for ourselves. We tell her, ‘You go, it’s getting very late, please go to sleep.’ So she goes to sleep, and we watch here all night),” he said.
Amitabh further explained that they also try to keep the volume low so that Jaya is not disturbed. Sometimes, they even use headphones while watching the matches.
“Aur kyunki awaaz jo hain wo neeche na jaaye, taaki unko disturbance na ho, kabhi kabhi headphones lagake sunte hain, dekhte hain ya phir volume kam rakhte hain (And because we don't want the sound to travel downstairs and disturb her, sometimes we watch using headphones or keep the volume low),” Amitabh added.
However, keeping quiet becomes difficult when their favourite team wins. Amitabh said that he and Abhishek often get so excited that they end up shouting loudly.
“Kyuki bhaisahab aisa hota hai na, jab humlog koi sports dekhte hai, toh agar humari team jeet jaati hai toh… Yeah!… aise karke chillate hain, toh yeh awaaz sunkar ke unlog uth jaatein hain ki kya hua, kuch gadbad hogaya kya.. hume kehtein hain ki humara goal hogaya hai, ya humne chakka mara hai (Because when we watch sports, and our team wins, we go, ‘Yeah!’ Hearing that noise, they wake up thinking something has gone wrong. We then have to explain that our team scored a goal or that we hit a six),” he said.
Amitabh and Jaya married on June 3, 1973. They have two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh and Jaya have also worked together in several films, including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Jaya is also known for her strong personality and has often made headlines for reacting strongly to paparazzi and fans who try to photograph or approach her without asking.