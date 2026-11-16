Amitabh Bachchan Reacts After Police Foil Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Plot To Target Him: 'Bach Gaye'
Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post after Delhi Police reportedly foil an alleged plot by Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters to target him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic message on social media days after the Delhi Police reportedly foiled a plot to attack him in Mumbai. The actor took to X on Monday night and wrote, "Bach gaye" (survived), without giving any further details.
His post comes after two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for reportedly planning an attack on him.
T 5847 - बच गए— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2026
According to reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the two accused on November 13. They have been identified as Vikas Thakur, also known as Vicky, who was arrested in Delhi, and Deepak Singh, also known as Deep, who was arrested in Mumbai. The police reportedly found that the two men were involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood actor.
During questioning, Deepak allegedly told the police that he had been instructed to open fire on a prominent Bollywood actor in Mumbai. According to a report by a webloid, the police found that the target was an actor who had allegedly made remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Although the police did not name the actor in their statement, Bachchan’s name emerged in connection with the case because of the past controversy surrounding his alleged comments on the riots.
The actor had faced questions over his remarks in the past and had also issued a clarification. However, the police are still investigating the exact reason behind the alleged plan and the people who gave the instructions to the accused.
The report further stated that Deepak had earlier been in Mumbai when a separate plan to attack actor Tiger Shroff was being discussed. He was reportedly asked to target a well-known Bollywood actor in the city.
Meanwhile, Bachchan has also been mentioned in reports about a series of bomb threats received in Mumbai over the past month. Three threatening emails, sent on October 23, November 6 and November 12, reportedly named his Juhu residence, Jalsa, along with several other locations, including the Mumbai airport, the Bombay High Court and the BSE. Police searches at the locations did not reveal anything suspicious.
Following the threats, Mumbai Police increased security outside the actor’s residence by deploying additional personnel and setting up barricades. Bachchan was also seen greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass during his weekly Sunday meeting on November 1. However, he returned to his usual way of meeting fans in the following weeks.
The two arrested men are currently being questioned as the police investigate their links with gang members, the supply of illegal weapons and the alleged plans. A case has also been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act for possession of unlicensed weapons.