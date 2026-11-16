ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts After Police Foil Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Plot To Target Him: 'Bach Gaye'

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic message on social media days after the Delhi Police reportedly foiled a plot to attack him in Mumbai. The actor took to X on Monday night and wrote, "Bach gaye" (survived), without giving any further details.

His post comes after two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for reportedly planning an attack on him.

According to reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the two accused on November 13. They have been identified as Vikas Thakur, also known as Vicky, who was arrested in Delhi, and Deepak Singh, also known as Deep, who was arrested in Mumbai. The police reportedly found that the two men were involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood actor.

During questioning, Deepak allegedly told the police that he had been instructed to open fire on a prominent Bollywood actor in Mumbai. According to a report by a webloid, the police found that the target was an actor who had allegedly made remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Although the police did not name the actor in their statement, Bachchan’s name emerged in connection with the case because of the past controversy surrounding his alleged comments on the riots.

The actor had faced questions over his remarks in the past and had also issued a clarification. However, the police are still investigating the exact reason behind the alleged plan and the people who gave the instructions to the accused.