Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ramoji Film City, Calls It A 'World-Class' Filmmaking Destination
Amitabh Bachchan praised Ramoji Film City for its world-class filmmaking facilities, recalling his shooting experiences at the iconic studio complex.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has showered praise on Ramoji Film City, calling it one of the finest filmmaking destinations in the world. The veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to share his experiences of shooting at the film city, which has been home to several blockbuster movies over the years.
Known as the world’s largest film city, Ramoji Film City has remained one of the biggest attractions for filmmakers and tourists. Spread across more than 2,000 acres in Hyderabad, the massive studio complex is famous for its grand film sets, live shows, and cinematic atmosphere. From palace-style locations and city streets to railway stations and airport sets, the place offers almost every kind of backdrop required for filmmaking.
Sharing his thoughts about the film city, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My every shoot at Ramoji Film City has been a comfortable and memorable experience. Its world-class infrastructure, integrated production facilities, and professional environment make filmmaking smooth and enjoyable. Over the years, it has grown into one of the finest filmmaking destinations globally. My best wishes to the entire team for supporting Indian cinema with passion and commitment.”
The actor has shot several films at the location during his long career. One of them was Sooryavansham, which was filmed extensively at Ramoji Film City. The movie featured grand palace sets and Mughal-style gardens that became a major visual highlight of the film. Even the song Peepal Ke Patwa showcased the vast beauty of the film city.
More recently, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, was also shot at the studio complex using specially built large-scale sets. The film turned out to be one of the blockbusters.
Apart from its filmmaking facilities, Ramoji Film City is also a major tourist destination that attracts visitors from across the country. The venue offers studio tours, stunt performances, cultural shows, adventure activities, butterfly parks, and themed attractions throughout the year.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his next big release, Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The courtroom drama is expected to release in theatres on November 19, 2026. The actor also has highly anticipated projects like Kalki 2 and Brahmāstra Part 2: Dev in the pipeline.
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