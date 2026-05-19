ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ramoji Film City, Calls It A 'World-Class' Filmmaking Destination

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has showered praise on Ramoji Film City, calling it one of the finest filmmaking destinations in the world. The veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to share his experiences of shooting at the film city, which has been home to several blockbuster movies over the years.

Known as the world’s largest film city, Ramoji Film City has remained one of the biggest attractions for filmmakers and tourists. Spread across more than 2,000 acres in Hyderabad, the massive studio complex is famous for its grand film sets, live shows, and cinematic atmosphere. From palace-style locations and city streets to railway stations and airport sets, the place offers almost every kind of backdrop required for filmmaking.

Sharing his thoughts about the film city, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My every shoot at Ramoji Film City has been a comfortable and memorable experience. Its world-class infrastructure, integrated production facilities, and professional environment make filmmaking smooth and enjoyable. Over the years, it has grown into one of the finest filmmaking destinations globally. My best wishes to the entire team for supporting Indian cinema with passion and commitment.”