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Amitabh Bachchan On Health Break At 84: What Are His Upcoming Projects?

Amitabh Bachchan On Health Break At 84 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: At 84, Amitabh Bachchan has multiple projects lined up. The octogenarian superstar, who is taking time off to focus on his health, has two mega-budget films and a courtroom drama in his kitty. Meanwhile, his hosting stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 continues.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Vettaiyan, also lent his baritone voice as the narrator for Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. For Hindi audiences, he was last seen in the 2024 release Kalki 2898 AD.

Talking about Big B's upcoming projects, the screen icon will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2, which is currently under production. He will also feature in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse, Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where he will reprise his role as Raghu aka 'Guruji'. Meanwhile, the veteran actor on Wednesday informed his fans and followers that he will be taking a short break from writing, sharing a heartfelt message on social media in which he apologised for his absence and sought their understanding. Bachchan has been active on the internet for several years, frequently using social media to share his thoughts, experiences and life updates with his fans. On Wednesday, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate. The actor, who turned 84 earlier this month, did not reveal the reason but apologised for being unable to interact.