Amitabh Bachchan On Health Break At 84: What Are His Upcoming Projects?
Amitabh Bachchan announced taking a break from social media to focus on his health.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: At 84, Amitabh Bachchan has multiple projects lined up. The octogenarian superstar, who is taking time off to focus on his health, has two mega-budget films and a courtroom drama in his kitty. Meanwhile, his hosting stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 continues.
The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Vettaiyan, also lent his baritone voice as the narrator for Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. For Hindi audiences, he was last seen in the 2024 release Kalki 2898 AD.
Talking about Big B's upcoming projects, the screen icon will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2, which is currently under production. He will also feature in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse, Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where he will reprise his role as Raghu aka 'Guruji'.
T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026
Meanwhile, the veteran actor on Wednesday informed his fans and followers that he will be taking a short break from writing, sharing a heartfelt message on social media in which he apologised for his absence and sought their understanding.
Bachchan has been active on the internet for several years, frequently using social media to share his thoughts, experiences and life updates with his fans.
On Wednesday, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate. The actor, who turned 84 earlier this month, did not reveal the reason but apologised for being unable to interact.
"Apologies.. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything," Bachchan wrote.
Responding to the post, fans wished the actor well and urged him to prioritise his health. "Please take care of your health. Love you sir," one user wrote, while another said, "Get well soon sir."
The update came days after Big B greeted his fans outside his residence Jalsa as part of his weekly Sunday darshan ritual.
Earlier, the actor who writes regularly on his blog, extended his Dussehra greetings and wrote, "First Dussehra greetings to all.. love, happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation.. so am not allowed to communicate.. do excuse.. my apologies.. to all those that have sent me personal wishes, apologies.. but do take this as my respected response.. more hopefully later."
Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Agneepath, Black, and Piku. He also remains a popular television personality as the host of the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepat.
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