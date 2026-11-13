ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jaya Bachchan's 95-Year-Old Mother Hospitalised In Bhopal, Doctors Share Update On Her Health

Jaya Bachchan's 95-Year-Old Mother Hospitalised In Bhopal, Doctors Share Update On Her Health ( Photo: ETV Bharat, IANS )

Bhopal: Indira Bhaduri, mother of veteran Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal after her health deteriorated. According to doctors, the 95-year-old was taken to Parul Hospital after complaining of an allergy and back pain. She is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision. However, there is some relief for the family as her condition is said to be stable and she is reportedly recovering.

According to reports, Indira Bhaduri had been facing allergy-related problems for some time. She was also complaining of back pain. As her health condition required medical attention, family members took her to Parul Hospital in Bhopal. After conducting the necessary tests, doctors decided to admit her for further treatment.

Considering her age, the doctors are keeping a close watch on her health. Her treatment is currently underway, and reports suggest that her condition has improved. The doctors will take a decision about her discharge after checking her recovery. Indira Bhaduri has been living at Ansal Apartments in the Shyamla Hills area of Bhopal for several years. Her husband, Taroon Kumar Bhaduri, was a well-known journalist and writer. Jaya Bachchan is the eldest of their three daughters, while her two sisters also live in Bhopal.