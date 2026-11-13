Jaya Bachchan's 95-Year-Old Mother Hospitalised In Bhopal, Doctors Share Update On Her Health
Jaya Bachchan's 95-year-old mother, Indira Bhaduri, has been hospitalised in Bhopal after allergy and back pain complaints.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Bhopal: Indira Bhaduri, mother of veteran Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal after her health deteriorated. According to doctors, the 95-year-old was taken to Parul Hospital after complaining of an allergy and back pain. She is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision. However, there is some relief for the family as her condition is said to be stable and she is reportedly recovering.
According to reports, Indira Bhaduri had been facing allergy-related problems for some time. She was also complaining of back pain. As her health condition required medical attention, family members took her to Parul Hospital in Bhopal. After conducting the necessary tests, doctors decided to admit her for further treatment.
Considering her age, the doctors are keeping a close watch on her health. Her treatment is currently underway, and reports suggest that her condition has improved. The doctors will take a decision about her discharge after checking her recovery.
Indira Bhaduri has been living at Ansal Apartments in the Shyamla Hills area of Bhopal for several years. Her husband, Taroon Kumar Bhaduri, was a well-known journalist and writer. Jaya Bachchan is the eldest of their three daughters, while her two sisters also live in Bhopal.
The Bachchan family has a long-standing connection with the city and has visited Bhopal several times to meet family members. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and their son Abhishek Bachchan have all visited the city on different occasions.
Amitabh Bachchan last made a family visit to Bhopal in February 2020 to celebrate his mother-in-law’s 90th birthday. He travelled to the city in a chartered plane. Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aaradhya also joined him for the celebrations. The family spent the special occasion together.
This is not the first time Indira Bhaduri has faced health issues. In December 2023, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a heart-related problem. She also underwent a procedure to get a pacemaker fitted.
Later, in October 2024, she was again admitted to Parul Hospital in Bhopal after suffering a fracture in her spine. At the time, false reports about her death also circulated. However, the family dismissed those reports and clarified that they were not true.