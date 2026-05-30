'Adbhut Soorya': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds IPL's Leading Run Getter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Amitabh Bachchan praised 15-year-old IPL star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals' exit, applauding his record-breaking season and extraordinary achievements at a young age.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST|
Updated : May 30, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: On Friday night at Mullanpur, it was a heartbreaking moment for Rajasthan Royals and their young left-handed opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after Gujarat Titans knocked them out of the Indian Premier League 2022 after winning the second Qualifier 1.
But despite that, the IPL 2026 truly belonged to Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar and is 15, and took on the bowlers from the opposition teams with gusto.
Sooryavanshi, the leading run scorer of the cash-rich league, continues to win hearts across India. The teenage sensation once again grabbed headlines with his responsible batting in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh. He had also narrowly missed a century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh.
His performance earned praise from fans, cricket legends and even Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Despite the Rajasthan Royals' defeat and exit from the tournament, Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls. His efforts, however, were not enough to take RR into the final.
After the loss, Vaibhav was seen sitting quietly in the dugout and was visibly emotional as team staff members tried to comfort him.
Reacting to the young cricketer's remarkable performances this season, Amitabh Bachchan took to X and shared a heartfelt message.
T 5756(i) -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2026
Sooryavanshi - १५ साल की उम्र का अद्भुत सूर्या ।
इस उम्र में तो हम बंटों और गुल्ली डंडा भी ठीक से नहीं खेल पा रहे थे !!
Calling Sooryavanshi an "adbhut" (amazing) talent, the veteran actor expressed his admiration for what the teenager has achieved at such a young age. He wrote, “T 5756(i) - Sooryavanshi - The amazing 15-year-old Soorya. At that age, I couldn't even play marbles or gulli danda properly!!”
The Bihar-born batter has enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 season. He finished the tournament with 776 runs in 16 innings, scoring at a strike rate of 237.50.
His campaign included one century, five half-centuries and a record-breaking 72 sixes. Sooryavanshi also etched his name into the history books by becoming the fastest player to reach 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced.
He achieved the milestone in just 440 deliveries, breaking previous records in the process. Earlier in the playoffs, the teenager had smashed 97 runs off only 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He was the reason why the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals could make the knockouts. Soon, Sooryavanshi could even get his maiden India call-up. Even cricketing greats have praised the southpaw, who is an aggressive batter and defies his age.
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