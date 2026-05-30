ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Adbhut Soorya': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds IPL's Leading Run Getter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Hyderabad: On Friday night at Mullanpur, it was a heartbreaking moment for Rajasthan Royals and their young left-handed opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after Gujarat Titans knocked them out of the Indian Premier League 2022 after winning the second Qualifier 1.

But despite that, the IPL 2026 truly belonged to Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar and is 15, and took on the bowlers from the opposition teams with gusto.

Sooryavanshi, the leading run scorer of the cash-rich league, continues to win hearts across India. The teenage sensation once again grabbed headlines with his responsible batting in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh. He had also narrowly missed a century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh.

His performance earned praise from fans, cricket legends and even Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite the Rajasthan Royals' defeat and exit from the tournament, Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls. His efforts, however, were not enough to take RR into the final.

After the loss, Vaibhav was seen sitting quietly in the dugout and was visibly emotional as team staff members tried to comfort him.