ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan In Legal Soup Over Nagda 'Village' Remark On Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Trouble may be mounting for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV CEO Gaurav Banerjee after a complaint was filed against them in a Madhya Pradesh court over remarks made on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The case has been registered in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Nagda, located in Ujjain district.

The controversy began after an episode aired on December 23, 2025. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan allegedly described Nagda as a "small village" facing water scarcity. Some residents were upset by this statement. They claimed that the remark hurt the image of their city, which they say is an important industrial and historical place.

Advocate Laxman Sundara filed a petition in the Nagda court on February 18. Speaking about the matter, he said, "Host Amitabh Bachchan described Nagda as a small village and a water-scarce area during the Kaun Banega Crorepati program that aired on Sony TV on December 23, 2025." The court has accepted the petition and directed the concerned police station to register the case in the Case Information System (CIS) and submit an investigation report. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 9. The complaint also names Sony TV CEO Gaurav Banerjee as a party in the case.

Lawyers representing the petitioners argued that the city's image has been damaged. Advocates Rajesh Mandwariya and Deepmala Awana said, "Nagda's image has been tarnished across the country and the world." They added that Nagda has a population of nearly two lakh people and is not a small village. They also mentioned that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to make Nagda a district.