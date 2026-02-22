Amitabh Bachchan In Legal Soup Over Nagda 'Village' Remark On Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
A complaint has been filed against Amitabh Bachchan in Nagda court over remarks on KBC calling the city a small, water-scarce village.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 22, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Trouble may be mounting for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV CEO Gaurav Banerjee after a complaint was filed against them in a Madhya Pradesh court over remarks made on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The case has been registered in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Nagda, located in Ujjain district.
The controversy began after an episode aired on December 23, 2025. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan allegedly described Nagda as a "small village" facing water scarcity. Some residents were upset by this statement. They claimed that the remark hurt the image of their city, which they say is an important industrial and historical place.
Advocate Laxman Sundara filed a petition in the Nagda court on February 18. Speaking about the matter, he said, "Host Amitabh Bachchan described Nagda as a small village and a water-scarce area during the Kaun Banega Crorepati program that aired on Sony TV on December 23, 2025." The court has accepted the petition and directed the concerned police station to register the case in the Case Information System (CIS) and submit an investigation report. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 9. The complaint also names Sony TV CEO Gaurav Banerjee as a party in the case.
Lawyers representing the petitioners argued that the city's image has been damaged. Advocates Rajesh Mandwariya and Deepmala Awana said, "Nagda's image has been tarnished across the country and the world." They added that Nagda has a population of nearly two lakh people and is not a small village. They also mentioned that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to make Nagda a district.
The petition further highlights Nagda's historical importance. According to archaeologist Dr. Raman Solanki, Padma Shri awardee Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar discovered evidence that shows Nagda has a history of nearly 4,200 years. The city is also linked to the Mahabharata period and is considered culturally significant.
On the issue of water scarcity, Nagda Municipal Council President Santosh Om Prakash Gehlot told ETV Bharat, "Drinking water is provided to the people of Nagda from the Chambal River. A filter plant has been installed for this purpose." He explained that water is checked at a 16 MLD filter plant before being supplied to homes. According to him, water is supplied twice a day for 40 minutes each, and there are around 17,000 tap connections in the city.
However, not everyone agrees that the water supply is satisfactory. Bhupendra Ranawat, a local representative, claimed, "Water does come to the ward every morning and evening, but it's never clean or consistent." He also alleged that complaints about dirty water have not been properly addressed. As the debate continues, the court will now examine whether the remarks made on national television truly harmed the city's reputation. For now, all eyes are on the April 9 hearing.
Read More
- KH x RK Announcement Video: Did The Makers Use AI In Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth's Reunion Teaser?
- 'Dhurandhar Respects Audience Intelligence, Toxic Presumes Dumbness,' Says Ram Gopal Varma Ahead Of Big Release Clash
- KBC 17 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Reflects On Spending Over One-Third Of His Life On The Show