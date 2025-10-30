ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic Watching Agastya Nanda Shine As War Hero In Ikkis Trailer: 'May You Bring Glory For The Family'

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic Watching Agastya Nanda Shine As War Hero In Ikkis Trailer ( Photo: IANS/ Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan became overwhelmed with emotion watching his grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the trailer for the film Ikkis. Bachchan was proud of his grandson and went on to share his thoughts in an X post, calling Agastya "special" and sending him his blessings for what lies ahead. Sharing his heartfelt message, Amitabh wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born... few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard. Today, you play in theatres all over the world." The emotional note reflected the pride of a grandfather witnessing his grandson take his first big step in the world of cinema. "You are special... all my prayers and blessings to you. May you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family," he added.