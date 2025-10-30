Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic Watching Agastya Nanda Shine As War Hero In Ikkis Trailer: 'May You Bring Glory For The Family'
Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note after watching grandson Agastya Nanda in Ikkis trailer, expressing pride and blessings.
Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan became overwhelmed with emotion watching his grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the trailer for the film Ikkis. Bachchan was proud of his grandson and went on to share his thoughts in an X post, calling Agastya "special" and sending him his blessings for what lies ahead.
Sharing his heartfelt message, Amitabh wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born... few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard. Today, you play in theatres all over the world." The emotional note reflected the pride of a grandfather witnessing his grandson take his first big step in the world of cinema. "You are special... all my prayers and blessings to you. May you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family," he added.
The post resonated with fans quickly, as people took to social media to praise the esteemed actor's kind words and fond memories, as well as shared their excitement for Agastya's new film. The film is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, with Nanda in the titular role. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie recounts the true story of a 21-year-old war hero who displayed unwavering bravery in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
The trailer begins with a young soldier, Agastya, resolutely training at the National Defence Academy and pledging to honour his regiment. As the story unfolds, he proudly leads the Famagusta into battle. Veteran actor Dharmendra portrays Arun Khetarpal's father, Jaideep Ahlawat plays an army officer who declares Arun to be "an example of courage for the Indian Army and Pakistan Army as well." The film casts Simar Bhatia as Arun's love interest and gives the story a sweet, tender emotional focus amid the battle.
With Ikkis, Nanda prepares for his first theatrical release coming this December, following The Archies.
