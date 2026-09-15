ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Denies Retirement Rumours, Explains What He Meant By 'Time To Retire'

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to rumours about his retirement. The veteran actor recently clarified that a line from his earlier blog post was misunderstood and had nothing to do with him quitting acting or television.

The speculation began after Bachchan wrote “time to retire” in one of his recent blog posts. The line led to reports that the actor might be planning to step away from his career. However, Bachchan has now made it clear that he was only referring to going to bed for the night.

Bachchan addressed the reports in his latest blog post. He explained that he had used the word “retire” in the usual sense of ending his day and going to sleep.

He wrote, “I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire ..’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!” The actor also shared a newspaper clipping that carried a report about his alleged retirement.