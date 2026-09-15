Amitabh Bachchan Denies Retirement Rumours, Explains What He Meant By 'Time To Retire'
Amitabh Bachchan has addressed reports about his retirement, putting an end to the speculation and clarifying his recent blog post that sparked the rumours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to rumours about his retirement. The veteran actor recently clarified that a line from his earlier blog post was misunderstood and had nothing to do with him quitting acting or television.
The speculation began after Bachchan wrote “time to retire” in one of his recent blog posts. The line led to reports that the actor might be planning to step away from his career. However, Bachchan has now made it clear that he was only referring to going to bed for the night.
Bachchan addressed the reports in his latest blog post. He explained that he had used the word “retire” in the usual sense of ending his day and going to sleep.
He wrote, “I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire ..’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!” The actor also shared a newspaper clipping that carried a report about his alleged retirement.
Bachchan then made his position even clearer and said that he has no plans to stop working. Taking a humorous dig at the reports, he wrote, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai."
In English, he said that he was not retiring from work and that he simply meant he was going to sleep. He also joked that the person being addressed was not invited to join him there.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been associated with the show since its launch in 2000, except for one season. In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan took over as the host for a year before Bachchan returned to the show.
Speaking of Big B’s movies, he was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. He also lent his voice as the narrator for Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur. The actor will next return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. The film will also feature Prabhas as Bhairava and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin.