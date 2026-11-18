Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic 'Bach Gaye' Post Had Nothing To Do With Threats, Here's What Actually Happened
Amitabh Bachchan clears the confusion around his 'Bach Gaye' tweet, revealing the real reason behind his recent remark.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan’s latest clarification has turned a post that had raised security concerns into a rather funny incident from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The actor recently shared a cryptic ‘Bach Gaye’ message on X, leading many people to believe that he was referring to the reported threat to his life. However, Bachchan has now disclosed that the two-word remark had a much simpler reason behind it. His pants’ belt broke while he was shooting for the quiz show, and he had to quickly find another way to keep his trousers in place.
The actor shared the explanation in a new post on X, putting an end to the different interpretations of his earlier message. Recalling the moment, he wrote, “T 5850 - KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se naada baandh liya - ‘Bach gaye’."
T 5850 - KBC शूट पे pant की belt टूट गई, जल्दी से नाड़ा बाँध लिया - 'बच गए '— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2026
The unexpected revelation came as a surprise to fans, especially because of the timing of his earlier post. With reports of a possible attack on the actor making headlines, many had connected his words to the security situation at his Mumbai home. Instead, the veteran actor was talking about a small wardrobe mishap that took place at work.
Soon after his explanation, fans joined in with their own jokes about the broken belt. One user asked, “Chor bazar se liye the kya?" Another commented, “Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha, sir." A third user brought in a popular KBC reference and wrote, “Computer ji, naada lock kiya jaye."
The speculation around Bachchan’s message came against the backdrop of reports about two men allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang being held by the Delhi Police. The arrests were linked to two separate suspected shooting plans, one involving a businessman in Delhi and another allegedly aimed at Bachchan at his Mumbai residence.
As per reports, one of the arrested men, Vikas, had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to carry out the alleged attack on the businessman. Deepak was expected to join him later. The police reportedly caught Vikas after receiving information about the plan and subsequently traced Deepak to Mumbai. Deepak was allegedly assigned to target Bachchan.
The investigators are trying to establish how the two men were connected and who was giving them instructions. They are also examining the possible motive behind the alleged plan involving the actor. One angle being investigated is whether it had anything to do with a statement Bachchan is believed to have made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the police have not confirmed any motive, and the investigation is still underway.
Meanwhile, Bachchan’s Mumbai home, Jalsa, had reportedly received three threatening emails in the month before the arrests.