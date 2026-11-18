ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic 'Bach Gaye' Post Had Nothing To Do With Threats, Here's What Actually Happened

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic 'Bach Gaye' Post Had Nothing To Do With Threats, Here's What Actually Happened ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan’s latest clarification has turned a post that had raised security concerns into a rather funny incident from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The actor recently shared a cryptic ‘Bach Gaye’ message on X, leading many people to believe that he was referring to the reported threat to his life. However, Bachchan has now disclosed that the two-word remark had a much simpler reason behind it. His pants’ belt broke while he was shooting for the quiz show, and he had to quickly find another way to keep his trousers in place.

The actor shared the explanation in a new post on X, putting an end to the different interpretations of his earlier message. Recalling the moment, he wrote, “T 5850 - KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se naada baandh liya - ‘Bach gaye’."

The unexpected revelation came as a surprise to fans, especially because of the timing of his earlier post. With reports of a possible attack on the actor making headlines, many had connected his words to the security situation at his Mumbai home. Instead, the veteran actor was talking about a small wardrobe mishap that took place at work. Soon after his explanation, fans joined in with their own jokes about the broken belt. One user asked, “Chor bazar se liye the kya?" Another commented, “Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha, sir." A third user brought in a popular KBC reference and wrote, “Computer ji, naada lock kiya jaye."